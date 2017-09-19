Business, Companies

Petrol, diesel, other fuel prices may come down by Diwali: Pradhan

PTI
Published Sep 19, 2017, 9:46 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2017, 9:47 am IST
Petroleum Minister adds prices of refinery oil went up because US floods curtailed oil production by 13 per cent.
Prices of petrol and diesel have been on the rise since dynamic pricing firmula for fuel was introduced in July.
 Prices of petrol and diesel have been on the rise since dynamic pricing firmula for fuel was introduced in July.

Amritsar: Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said fuel prices may come down by Diwali, which falls next month.

The comments come amid criticism by opposition parties of a sharp rise in oil prices after the daily rate revision mechanism was introduced by the government recently.

"Fuel prices may come down by Diwali festival," said the minister who was on a brief visit here.

Pradhan, who has been elevated as Cabinet minister this month and given additional charge of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said prices of refinery oil went up because production of oil dropped by 13 per cent in the US due to floods.

On being asked about margin of the oil companies, he said they are being run by the government.

"And everything is crystal clear," he said, ruling out "higher margins" for the companies.

When asked about bringing oil under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Pradhan said that he hoped that it might be brought under the GST. "It will extend enormous benefit to customers.

Tags: petrol prices, diesel prices, fuel prices, petroleum minister
Location: India, Punjab, Amritsar


Related Stories

Only solution to rising prices is to bring petrol under GST: Dharmendra Pradhan
Should not miss industrial revolution this time: Dharmendra Pradhan     
Dharmendra Pradhan draws flak for defending price


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New WhatsApp feature will let you free up space on phone

WhatsApp has included a new storage management section into its Setting menu on Android.
 

From cricket field to airports – Mahendra Singh Dhoni can sleep anywhere

Mahendra Singh Dhoni found a rather unique way of waiting for his flight. (Photo: BCCI/ Twitter)
 

Video: Footage of Telangana women fighting over sarees goes viral

A female constable tried to intervene but her attempts were in vain (Photo: Twitter)
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni gets special plaudits from Sachin Tendulkar for unique record

Mahendra Singh Dhoni became only the fourth Indian cricketer to score a century of 50s in international cricket. (Photo: AFP)
 

Shekhar Suman takes dig at Kangana yet again after Simran’s box office performance

While Aditya Pancholi went all out against Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Suman had a subtle reaction.
 

Muslim girl who won Gita chanting competition forced to change school by clerics

A local cleric backed the decision alleging the children were forced to read the Gita (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Indiabulls Real Estate promoter sells shares worth Rs 342 crore

Indiabulls Real Estate is a among the major property developers.

'Tez' designed to make e-payments simple, secure: Google

Google on Monday launched a new digital payments app 'Tez' to make e-transactions easier.

ONGC Videsh, partners ACG oil fields renew Azeri oil field contract

ONGC Videsh is foreign arm of exploration giant ONGC. (Photo: RepresentationalPTI)

CPRL to pursue legal recourse against licence scrapping by McDonald's:Bakshi

Vikram Bakshi of CPRL said the company will take full legal recourse against its estranged partner McDonald's.

Ford exploring strategic alliance with Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Ford Motor Co said on Monday the two companies are exploring forming a strategic alliance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham