search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Suresh Raina will be the cynosure of all eyes, making a comeback into the national team after a one-year break. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE | South Africa vs India, 1st T20: Proteas win toss, elect to field
 
Business, Companies

Banks may take over Rs 17,632 crore hit from PNB fraud case: Tax dept

REUTERS
Published Feb 18, 2018, 8:39 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2018, 8:39 am IST
As of March 2017, banks had extended loans worth Rs 17,632 crore to companies tied to Nirav Modi.
According to a complaint by PNB, the biggest fraud in Indian banking history involved two junior officials at a Mumbai bank branch issuing LOUs to firms linked to Modi and Choksi. (Photo: File)
 According to a complaint by PNB, the biggest fraud in Indian banking history involved two junior officials at a Mumbai bank branch issuing LOUs to firms linked to Modi and Choksi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Indian banks could take a hit of at least Rs 17,632 crore from loans and corporate guarantees provided to Punjab National Bank in a Rs 11,400 crore fraud case, the tax department said on Saturday.

As of March 2017, banks had extended loans and guarantees worth Rs 17,632 crore to companies tied to billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, the tax department said in a note seen by Reuters.

 

Since then, the loans and guarantees would have increased over the past year and the total “hit” to Indian banks “may well exceed” USD 3 billion, according to an internal note prepared by the tax authority on its preliminary investigation into India’s biggest bank fraud case.

According to a complaint by PNB, the biggest fraud in Indian banking history involved two junior officials at a Mumbai bank branch issuing “letters of undertaking” to firms linked to Modi and Choksi for them to obtain credit from overseas branches of other Indian lenders.

The bank said these fraudulent transactions had taken place over a number of years and amounted to Rs 11,400 crore.

None of these letters of undertaking - essentially credit guarantees - were recorded on the bank’s internal software system and instead were transmitted through the SWIFT interbank messaging system, “thus avoiding early detection of fraudulent activity”, the tax note said.

It said that Choksi’s Geetanjali Gems and its subsidiaries led by Choksi dealt with 32 banks. Among those that offered credit to Choksi and Modi, famous for his chain of stores stretching from New York to Beijing, were the Union Bank of India, Allahabad Bank and Axis Bank, the tax note said.

Union Bank of India, another state-run lender, said on Friday it has an exposure of USD 300 million as a counter-party lender. Axis Bank, a private sector lender, has said it has sold all its exposure related to the fraud.

Among the findings of the tax department was that several firms in which Modi and his uncle were involved had people of limited means listed as majority partners. Those people were not identified in the tax department note.

The total loans in the three firms of Modi, Stellar Diamond, Solar Exports and Diamonds “R Us was 39.929 billion rupees, while total capital of the partners was 4 billion rupees, it said.

It said the three firms’ “trade receivables”, or the amount being billed to customers, were “much higher than total turnover of the three companies involved in the fraud, which shows that goods are being sold for related party and are either over-invoiced or not coming at all”.

Modi and Choksi have not made any comment so far. Federal police say they both left India in early January and there whereabouts are unknown.

Tags: nirav modi, mehul choksi, punjab national bank, pnb fraud case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE | South Africa vs India, 1st T20: Proteas win toss, elect to field

Suresh Raina will be the cynosure of all eyes, making a comeback into the national team after a one-year break. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Study finds ketamine may provide relief from depression in just 30 minutes

Ketamine can be legally prescribed by doctors as a general anaesthetic in humans and animals (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Man sets record by drinking tomato ketchup from bottle in 25.37 seconds

Several individuals set world records for extraordinary feats, but some people do bizarre things in their bid to make it into record books (Photo: YouTube)
 

New video reveals iPhone X-like gestures to be used to navigate the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s

The smartphone is expected to be an upgraded version of the Mi Mix 2. (Representational image)
 

After Redmi Note 5, Xiaomi to launch these three smartphones: All we know so far

After launching the Redmi Note series, the company might soon launch Mi Mix 2S, Mi 7 and Mi A2.
 

Jivi 4G smartphone to cost Rs 699 under Jio cashback offer

The cashback is available on the revolutionary TnT3, Energy E3 and Prime P444 smartphone among others.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Jio offers Rs 2,200 cashback on purchase of smartphones

JioFootball Offer brings Rs 2,200 instant cashback for new smartphones coming on Jio network. (Photo: AFP)

SBI to issue shares to govt for Rs 8,800 crore capital infusion

The committee of directors for capital raising at a meeting held on Friday approved the issue price.

SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh named EY Entrepreneur of 2017 for Business Transformation

Mr. Ajay Singh – CMD, SpiceJet receiving the ‘EY Entrepreneur of the year 2017 for Business Transformation’ award in Mumbai on 15thFebruary 2018

Sebi launches probe into trading, disclosure issues at PNB, Gitanjali Gems

Apart from Sebi and exchanges, they are being probed by CBI and Enforcement Directorate among other agencies.

Reliance Communications shareholders approve asset sale plan

RCom debt and liabilities would reduce by about 250 billion rupeesvia debt prepayment and transfer of its wireless assets to Jio.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham