SC rules out compensatory tariff to Tata Power, Adani Power; stocks tumble

REUTERS
Published Apr 11, 2017, 5:15 pm IST
Updated Apr 11, 2017, 5:15 pm IST
Shares of Tata Power fall as much as 6.78 per cent, while Adani Power slumped up to 20 per cent.
Supreme Court of India.
 Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside an order by the Appellate Tribunal For Electricity allowing compensatory tariff to Tata Power Ltd and Adani Power Ltd, sending down shares of both companies.

Shares of Tata Power reversed early gains to fall as much as 6.78 per cent, while Adani Power slumped up to 20 per cent to its lowest since February 21.

The tribunal, in April last year, had said that the two companies needed to be compensated as the change in Indonesian laws on coal export prices were outside the control of these companies.

