Business, Companies

Paying house rent to parent, kin? HRA exemptions won't be that easier

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 11, 2017, 2:12 pm IST
Updated Apr 11, 2017, 2:43 pm IST
I-T dept swings into action as there is a subtantial rise in number fake rent receipts employees are getting.
Representational image.
 Representational image.

Mumbai: From now on, claiming tax benefits on rent paid under House Rent Allowance rules of Income Tax Act will no longer be that easier.  This especially when you are staying at your parent's or relative's place.

Given the substantial rise in number of fake rent receipts that are being submitted with employers, the income tax department has decided to change some rule, and make them tough too.

I-T department will subject such requests for exemption to strict scrutiny under income tax rules before any such benefit is granted to the taxpayer. The department will direct employers to ask employees asking for HRA exemptions to furnish 'substantial' proof.

Majority number of employees under salaried class bracket claim income tax exemptions on HRA at the end of every financial year to pay lesser taxes as section 10 (13A) of the Income Tax provides for exemption.

An Income Tax Appellate Tribunal in Mumbai recently denied a woman a claim on house rent allowance. Times of India report said she had paid rent in cash to her mother, "but was unable to substantiate it".

Mumbai tribunal observed, "An assessee cannot be granted exemptions on house rent allowances (HRA) against 'sham' rent payments."  Most of the exemptions claimed by employees in the name of parent's home will require more proof.

Mumbai bench of tax tribunal read out a number of 'additional' documents needed by employees to support their claim of "staying at parent, relative's home".

The bench has mandated employees to produce leave and licence agreement, letter to society intimating about tenancy, payment through bank, cash payments backed with known sources etc.

Apart from that electricity bill payments through cheques, water bill payments through cheques etc besides the correspondence during the period of alleged tenancy will also be required.

Tags: hra, house rent, house rent allowance, tax exemption, hra exemption, income tax, i-t department
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

A majority of respondents (59.7 per cent) also expects the limit for deduction of interest on housing loans should be increased of which 25 per cent feel it should be increased to Rs 3 lakh.

Budget expectations: People hope for increased I-T exemption limit

The survey was carried across India on about 2,000 people across age groups, from different walks of lives and social strata.
01 Feb 2017 6:21 AM
Dr S. Ramadoss

Rise I-T exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh: PMK to Centre

In a statement, Mr Ramadoss said there were high expectations in people about the Union Budget 2017.
30 Jan 2017 6:37 AM
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley may raise tax exemption limit

Finance minister Arun Jaitley could also announce tax incentives for buying new houses to give a boost to the realty sector.
30 Jan 2017 3:11 AM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sakshi slams RPSG team owner’s brother Harsh Goenka for his Twitter dig at MS Dhoni?

Sakshi Dhoni posted a picture of her wearing CSK team jersey and helmet on Instagram. (Photo: PTI)
 

Weird fetish called 'Melissophilia' involves sexual attraction to bees

It's also supposed to increase circumference of the penis (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Reliance Jio promises to unveil exciting offers soon

(Representational image)
 

Watch: Meri Pyaari Bindu's Haareya gives you the warm fuzzies without trying

Screengrabs from the song video.
 

Chinese official demoted for not 'daring’ to smoke in front of religious leaders

Jelil Matniyaz, a ruling Communist party official in China’s volatile Uighur Muslim majority Xinjiang province was demoted for the act. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 

A lot of women feel men are selfish when it comes to sex: study

Research also shows men make women orgasm to feel more masculine (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Flipkart to transform e-commerce in India through tech: Binny Bansal

Sachin Bansal (left) and Binny Bansal.

Bhel bags order from Railways for solar power plant

Bhel has bagged one more order of 2 MW roof top SPV systems at Diesel Locomotive Modernisation Works, Patiala. (Photo: DC)

R P Sanjiv Goenka Group ventures into FMCG business with Too Yumm

Sanjiv Goenka of R P Sanjiv Goenka Group.

Those expressing concerns over GST are tax evaders: Adi Godrej

Godrej Group chairman Adi Godrej.

Mercedes Benz India reports record sales for Jan-Mar quarter

Mercedes-Benz.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham