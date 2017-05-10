Business, Companies

Now book railway ticket on IRCTC website and pay on delivery

PTI
Published May 10, 2017, 9:32 am IST
Updated May 10, 2017, 11:28 am IST
Move will encourage people who book at railway reservation counters to move to online medium.
Representational Image
 Representational Image

New Delhi: IRCTC has offered delivery of rail tickets allowing passengers to make payment through any payment mode, including cash. Broad-basing the customer service, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has now introduced pay-on- delivery service allowing passengers to book train tickets online and pay at the time of delivery.

IRCTC through its website and mobile app has now introduced pay-on-delivery as one of the payment options for its customers, said a senior IRCTC official. Delivering tickets at the consumer's doorstep by offering the pay-on-delivery (PoD) option will facilitate those consumers who book through travel agents to move to online medium.

It will also encourage people who book at railway reservation counters to move to online medium as there is a cost and effort to reach the reservation counters. The customer will have to do a one-time registration for availing PoD as a payment option. He or she will have to tender either Aadhaar or Pan card to avail this payment option.

PoD charges shall be Rs 90 plus sales tax for transactions up to Rs 5,000 and Rs 120 plus tax for transactions over Rs 5,000. In case of refusal or cancellation before delivery, the customer will be liable to pay the cancellation and delivery charges.

Tags: indian railway catering and tourism corporation (irctc), online ticket booking, irctc app, pay-on- delivery service
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Representational image

IRCTC to set up ‘Base Kitchens’ in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram in 6 months

The new catering policy provides for stopping pantry cars in trains and restricting hawkers.
28 Feb 2017 6:38 AM
IRCTC, which handles online train ticket bookings, will formally unveil the IRCTC Rail Connect App next week .

IRCTC to launch new App for faster booking of tickets

Equipped with latest technology, existing IRCTC Connect will now become IRCTC Rail Connect to facilitate booking.
06 Jan 2017 7:13 PM
Image for representational purpose only

Railways, IRCTC include transgender as third gender

The facility will be included for reservations and cancellations, both online as well offline.
27 Nov 2016 8:46 AM
IRCTC processes over 180 million transactions on its platform and now with this partnership with FreeCharge.

FreeCharge ties up with IRCTC for railway ticket bookings

The partnership will further strengthen the payment process at IRCTC and offer a fast and convenient digital payments experience.
21 Nov 2016 5:48 PM
The payments company said with its services at IRCTC, users can pay within 2 seconds to buy tatkal tickets but would have to preload their MobiKwik wallet with the desired amount.

MobiKwik, IRCTC tie up for e-cash payments for tatkal bookings

The service will also help users in ensuring that their bookings do not get rejected due to payment delays.
03 Nov 2016 4:02 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Will send Kulbhushan Jadhav’s dead body: AIFF website hacked with anti-India messages

Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 in the restive Balochistan province and was accused of being a RAW agent. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Watch: Priyanka Chopra talks about her Met Gala attire on Jimmy Kimmel's show

Priyanka Chopra at the Met Gala. (Pic courtesy: Twitter/ YrMusicMyWorld)
 

Virender Sehwag takes a dig at media on Twitter as Kings XI Punjab beat KKR

Virender Sehwag, who is now a mentor of the Bollywood actress Preity Zinta-co-owned IPL side Kings XI Punjab, took to Twitter to take a cheeky dig at media while praising the IPL side. (Photo: BCCI)
 

HTC U Play price slashed by Rs 10,000

HTC U Play
 

Not just Fatima, Katrina also a part of Aamir-Big B’s Thugs of Hindostan?

Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif's chemistry in 'Dhoom 3' was appreciated.
 

UK govt quietly bans websites with extreme porn

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Apple tops $800 billion market cap for first time

Representational Image

IndiGo to buy 50 ATR planes for $1.3 billion

Representational Image

Nisaba Godrej today takes charge at $4.5 billion Godrej Group

Nisaba or Nisa Godrej is daughter of Godrej Group patriarch Adi Godrej.

Solar power tariff drops to all-time low of Rs 2.62 per unit

Representational Image

Airtel vs Jio: Airtel reports smallest quaterly profit in four years

Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham