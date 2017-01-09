Business, Companies

Air India ranked third-worst performing airline in the world

PTI
Published Jan 9, 2017, 8:40 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2017, 8:48 pm IST
Jet Airways and IndiGo have been recognised among major Asia Pacific carriers.
To determine the finalists and winners, FlightStats examines flight status and arrival data aggregated from global sources including civil aviation authorities, airlines, airports, and major airline reservation systems.
 To determine the finalists and winners, FlightStats examines flight status and arrival data aggregated from global sources including civil aviation authorities, airlines, airports, and major airline reservation systems.

New Delhi: Domestic carriers Jet Airways and IndiGo ranked seventh and tenth, respectively, in on-time performance in Asia Pacific, according to a global airlines OTP survey report in which Air India remained third-worst in terms of punctuality.

Jet Airways (76.1 per cent) and IndiGo (74.2 per cent) have been recognised among major Asia Pacific carriers including Japan Airlines, Virgin Australia, Qantas, Air New Zealand, Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific and Jetstar.

Japan Airlines with 87.33 per cent OTP was ranked number one in this category followed by Virgin Australia with 86.22 per cent at the 8th Annual Airline OTP Service Awards by flight tracking and mentoring services provider Flightstats. At the 8th Annual Airline OTP Service Awards by flight tracking and mentoring services provider Flightstats.

On the other hand, government-run Air India was third in terms of worst OTP performer after Israeli carrier El Al and Iceland based Icelandair.

However, an Air India spokesperson has trashed the OTP survey report, alleging that it was "fabricated". To determine the finalists and winners, FlightStats examines flight status and arrival data aggregated from global sources including civil aviation authorities, airlines, airports, and major airline reservation systems.

Significantly, IndiGo has been ranked third at a time when its average on time performance from four major airports --Delhi, Mumbai-Bengaluru and Hyderabad -- declined to lowest in more than last two years in November and stood at a poor 72.4 per cent. "We totally disagree with the report published by an agency about Air India.

Initially it seems that the report is fabricated so the Air India management will investigate the report till the end," airline spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said in a statement.     

Tags: air india, worst performing airline, jet airways, indigo, otp survey report
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Air India to keep handcuffs on flights to restrain unruly passengers

AI's decision comes after a flyer on its Muscat-Delhi flight allegedly molested an airhostess on January 2.
08 Jan 2017 10:12 AM
Air India is staying afloat on a ten-year bailout package worth over Rs 30,000 crore.

PMO reviews operational and financial performance of Air India

Meeting comes against backdrop of airline posting operational losses in first two quarters of current financial year.
07 Jan 2017 11:32 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and several other stars were spotted for professional and personal commitments in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Football, bash, travel, rehearsals, promotions keep Bollywood stars busy
Iulia Vantur, Esha Gupta and Esha Gupta were seen on the sidelines of their dance performances for a television show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia, Urvashi, Esha gear up for their dance performances
Numerous international celebrities came out in their stylish best at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Priyanka and other stars dazzle at the Golden Globe Awards
Filmstars were spotted by photographers at various locations and events on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rajinikanth, Hrithik, Aditya-Shraddha, Kangana flaunt their distict style
Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta were seen at a fashion show held by fashion designer Archana Kocchar related to the Discon event on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Alia, Esha redefine class at fashion show
John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar and Neeta Ambani were seen felicitating the winners of a football competition for youngsters in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

John, Sachin, Abhishek felicitate young football champions
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sri Lanka strips suit and tie from official dress code

Sri Lanka's civil service is largely based on traditions inherited from the country's former British colonial rulers who governed the island nation from 1815 until 1948. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sourav Ganguly receives threat letter from anonymous source

The CAB president however did not rule him out in attending the programme. (Photo: AFP)
 

KWK teaser: Role swapping alert! Kareena exhibits frankness, Sonam holds back?!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kpaoor
 

India's beer industry holds long-term growth potential: report

In volume terms, beer sales will rise at CAGR of 7.5 per cent between 2017 and 2021. (Representational image)
 

Do not know how to use debit, credit cards, says minister

Representational Image. (Photo: PTI)
 

UK: 79-year-old woman goes on 5-year crime spree, says was bored of routine

The woman said that she began shoplifting when she was in her mid-70s as she desperately wanted to get out of her hometown. (Photo: Pixabay/ Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Mistry family has no right to nominate director: Tata Sons

Ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry

Despite GSPC buyout, ONGC financials strong enough, says S&P

The GSPC acquisition follows ONGC's acquisition of a stake in a producing field of CJSC Vankorneft for about USD2 billion.

Ratan Tata personally asked Mistry to resign before ouster

Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry.

TRAI's digital push: Recommendation on public wifi in 25 days

The broadband crunch with regard to wired infrastructure will also be addressed through proliferation of community wifi hotspots.

Uber reveals winners of UberPITCH; to invest $50,000 in each

The winning companies are SeekSherpa, LeanAgri and Ambee, in the areas of e-commerce, agriculture and health respectively. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham