TRAI did not use powers to stop Jio Summer Surprise at once: experts

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 8, 2017, 10:53 am IST
Updated Apr 8, 2017, 10:59 am IST
Instead of issuing tough binding order, TRAI just released an 'advisory' against three months free plan.
Reliance Jio offered two consecutive free plans in 180 days.
Mumbai: Telecom regulator TRAI on Thursday ‘advised’ Reliance Jio to stop Summer Surprise, company’s offer within an offer, that promised a complimentary three months free data.

However, regulatory experts are of the view that TRAI did not use its powers granted to it under TRAI Act to issue an order to Reliance Jio to stop Summer Surprise immediately, according to a report on Financial Express.

Instead of issuing a tough binding order, TRAI just gave an advise and merely said that Jio's Summer Surprise was not in sync with regulatory framework governing country's telecom sector.

Reliance Jio late on Thursday had said that it was stopping Summer Surprise as TRAI has advised it to do so. However, Jio did not specify as to exactly when it will stop three months free offer.

Jio just said it has accepted the order and will abide by it saying, "will stop Summer Surprise as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days". Interestingly, Jio had indicated that customers who opted for Summer Surprise before discontinuation of service will continue to get  complimentary benefits.

Incumbent telecom operators, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular have already raised TRAI's "lenient" approach towards Reliance Jio's free offers at Telecom Disputes Settlement Appellate Tribunal.

"TDSAT has asked several inconvenient questions to Trai with regard to its handling of the promotional offer and asked it to review its stance and revert to it," FE report said.

Tags: reliance jio, reliance industries, ril, jio prime, summer surprise, trai, telecom
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

