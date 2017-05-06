Relief for Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurveda in 'Om' on toiletries case

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court today declined to entertain a public interest litigation praying for directions to restrain Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved from using the sacred symbol "Om" on toiletries manufactured by the company.

A division bench comprising Justice V K Shukla and Justice M C Tripathi dismissed the PIL filed by a social activist R S Kushwaha saying it seems that the petition has been filed "to gain publicity and not for public benefit".

The petitioner had contended that the symbol "Om", considered sacred in Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism, is used by the company as its logo but its use on toiletries was "demeaning" and hurt religious sentiments.

The petitioner had contended that the trademark law prohibited the use of any logo which could hurt feelings of people belonging to any religion.