Cyrus Mistry now ousted as Tata Sons director at EGM

Now no Cyrus Mistry family member is on Tata Sons board.

Mumbai: Tata Sons shareholders on Monday removed Cyrus Mistry as director from the board of the holding company, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Tata Sons shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting called to oust Mistry passed a ‘requisite majority’ resolution.

Noel Tata, stepbrother of Ratan Tata who is married to Mistry’s sister, voted in favour of Tata Sons' resolution to remove Mistry as director, the channel quoted its sources as saying.

Earlier in the day, Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata and other board members that included incumbent Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran and Ajay Piramal arrived at Bombay House for the proceedings.

Counsel for Tata Sons Mohan Parasaran said that 'minority stakeholder' case that Mistry brought to the quasi-judicial body would be fought in National Company Law Tribunal.

"Only remedy will be to move to National Company Law Appellate Tribunal," Parasaran was quoted by the channel as saying.

Earlier, Cyrus Mistry brought two petitions — one about oppression of minority interests and mismanagement and the other was about contempt — in NCLT and NCLAT respectively.

Both the foras turned down Mistry claims and refused to grant him any relief.