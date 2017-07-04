Business, Companies

GST impact: LG first consumer durables firm to hike LED TV prices

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 4, 2017, 12:13 pm IST
Updated Jul 4, 2017, 12:48 pm IST
Report says dealer prices have increased in range of 1.3 to 7 per cent in western region in Delhi.
LG is a major player in consumer durables segment.
 LG is a major player in consumer durables segment.

Mumbai: LG, South Korean multinational and major player in consumer durables segment is set to become first such company to increase prices of LED TV and its other products to cushion impact of Goods and Services Tax.

"From LG LED televisions, LG Smart LED sets to LG UHD LED sets, dealer prices have increased in the range of 1.3 to 7 per cent in the western region. In Delhi/NCR region, prices have gone up marginally by under 2 per cent," a report in The Times of India said.

Confirming the development, Vijay Sales, managing partner, Nilesh Gupta, said: "LG has set the trend for price increases. This is on expected lines." Panasonic, another major player in white goods segment has indicated it will also increase prices of its goods.

"The quantum is still being worked out and will be finalized by the end of this week," TOI quoted Ajay Seth, Director of Sales & Service at Panasonic India, as saying. Sources said the impact can be between 3-4 per cent on the existing retail prices, according to the report.

However, Samsung -- another major consumer durables major -- has not indicated any price increases for its products. Industry and trade sources said the Korean electronics maker had increased the prices of white goods by 1-2 per cent before the announcement of GST, the report added.

Tags: led tv, lg, lg led tv, consumer durables, lg electronics, white goods, lg refrigerators, gst, gst impact, goods and services tax
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pics: SRK, Salman attend wedding ceremony in Delhi; exit without meeting each other

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at the wedding ceremony of Law Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's daughter in New Delhi. (Photos: Instagram/Fanclubs)
 

WhatsApp goes desi: Vodafone, WhatsApp join hands to promote chat in local language

WhatsApp features 10 local Indian languages on its platform for conversation.
 

Salman returns cameo favour; to shoot for a song in SRK-Aanand L Rai film

It would be interesting to see these stalwarts- Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan perform together in a song.
 

Apple tests face scanning tech to unlock next iPhone: report

Apple is working on an improved security system for its future iPhones, accroding to the report.
 

Want to see where Modi sold tea in Gujarat? Soon you can

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 

Samsung to manufacture solid-state batteries in the next 2 years: report

The company will be able to manufacture such batteries within the next two years, reported Korean Herald.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Jet Airways shares jump amid stake sale buzz   

Jet Airway's shares surged by over 3 per cent amid reports that the airline will sell off 24 per cent of its stake in the company.

SpiceJet to deposit Rs 579 crore in row with Maran: Delhi High Court

The bench had initially said that Rs 250 crore in cash and Rs 229 crore as bank guarantee should be deposited. (Photo PTI)

60 lakh Vodafone users in Kolkata, Bengal link SIM with Aadhaar

Aadhaar, is available at all retail touch points, including Vodafone stores and 50,000 multi brand outlets across Kolkata and Bengal circles.

Tata Steel to support TCFD recommendations on climate change

TCFD recommendations is an important step forward in enabling market forces to drive efficient allocation of capital and support.

Bharti Airtel offers 30GB free data for 3 months under Monsoon Surprise

Bharti Airtel is country's largest telecom operator with 25 crore customers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham