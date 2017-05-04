Business, Companies

Anand Mahindra gifts 'innovative' Kerala auto driver new four-wheeler

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 4, 2017, 12:54 pm IST
Updated May 4, 2017, 12:57 pm IST
Sunil had designed and decorated his three-wheeler auto in such a way that it passed like a Mahindra Scorpio.
Sunil with new 4-wheeler Scorpio. (Photo: courtesy Anand Mahindra)
 Sunil with new 4-wheeler Scorpio. (Photo: courtesy Anand Mahindra)

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra group executive chairman Anand Mahindra went out of his way to surprise an auto driver in a small village in Kerala who had designed and decorated his three-wheeler auto rickshaw in such a way that it easily passed like a Mahindra Scorpio, company's premium SUV.

Auto driver Sunil hails from a small hamlet Pullad near Pathanamthitta in Kochi in Kerala, according to a report in India Today. In March, a twitter user tagged Anand Mahindra and posted Sunil's 'innovative' auto rickshaw disguised as Mahindra Scorpio.

"@anandmahindra .image shows how the scorpio design turned generic and popular among  Indian roads. This mans way of 'dream big'," twitter user Anil Panicker posted the picture using his @AnilPanicker3 handle.

 

Auto driver Sunil's own three-wheeler Scorpio rickshaw.Auto driver Sunil's own three-wheeler Scorpio rickshaw.

Mahindra, who spends a considerable chunk of his time on the micro-blogging site Twitter to convey his thoughts, lapped up the opportunity and asked Panicker to help him out to find the auto driver so that he could thank him in his own way.

"Iconic. A way to 'Rise.' Thanks for sharing this.Can you help locate him? I'd like to buy it for our museum & give him 4 wheels in return," Mahindra said in a tweet. He was so impressed by Sunil's 'managing it against all odds' attitude that he decided to gift a Mahindra four-wheeler to him.

This did not end here. Mahindra also indicated that he would buy the 'innovated' three-wheeler Scorpio and place in his museum. For Sunil, putting in an extra bit of hard-work in setting up the 'Scorpio auto' turned out to be a windfall in the form of a gift form Anand Mahindra.

Tags: anand mahindra, kerala auto driver, mahindra scorpio
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Mahindra & Mahindra's chairman Anand Mahindra.

Decentralisation needed for developing good cities: Anand Mahindra

Urbanisation is one of the areas where India can leap frog and place a good example among many countries.
03 Mar 2017 9:32 AM
Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra.

'Whimsical Trump' presents an exciting opportunity: Anand Mahindra

Mahindra group chairman says 'Make America great' policy is going to make America a wonderful place to invest in.
18 Feb 2017 11:33 AM
Mahindra Group executive chairman Anand Mahindra

When Anand Mahindra liked a ‘cage’ and wished he was inside it!

Mahindra Group executive chairman expresses his liking for a concept car and in return gets suggestion to buy it.
25 Jan 2017 11:24 AM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is sensationally unrecognisable in Sridevi's Mom

A still from 'Mom'.
 

Mumbai Police's tweets using Friends' quotes for traffic rules are absolutely amazing

The Mumbai Police has been quite active on Twitter recently with intelligent and yet funny tweets with puns that will surely make you laugh. (Photo: Twitter/MumbaiPolice)
 

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiant: Rahul Tripathi’s formula for success

"I am just trying to middle the ball, this is all new for me (the big crowds), so I am just trying to concentrate on what I can do," said Rahul Tripathi.
 

WhatsApp suffered global outage for 'a few hours,' now back online

WhatsApp's is used by more than 1.2 billion people around the world and is a key tool for communications and commerce in many countries.
 

Gujarat Lions still have 'outside chance' to win IPL 2017, says Irfan Pathan

"If we (Gujarat Lions) win all the remaining matches and maintain a good run rate. We are completely focussing on our remaining matches," said Irfan Pathan. (Photo: BCCI)
 

I-League champions Aizawl FC threaten 'fast unto death' if barred from top tier

Khalid Jamil
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Adani signs steel supply deal with Aus group Arrium

Adani group chairman Gautam Adani.

ICICI Bank shares surge 9 per cent on Q4 results, NPA resolution

ICICI Bank.

Ola raises Rs 670 crore from Ratan Tata-backed fund, others

Ola has been successful in raising a sizable amount of funds.

RIL may get relief on MF investment

RIL challenged the order before the Securities and Appellate Tribunal.

Panels to examine financial woes of telcos, power firms

Communications Minister Manoj Sinha
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham