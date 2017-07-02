 LIVE !  :  West Indies skipper Jason Holder has won the toss for the fourth time in a row. (Photo: BCCI/Twitter) Live | West Indies vs India, 4th ODI: Lewis, Hope get WI off to steady start
 
Seven myths and realities about GST: Hasmukh Adhia clarifies

ANI
Published Jul 2, 2017, 6:22 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2017, 6:22 pm IST
Adhia cleared the myths about GST and said the process around the implementation and execution will be transparent.
Revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia.
New Delhi: Revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia on Sunday cleared apprehensions of consumers over the complexities of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which is likely to benefit honest taxpayers.

Asserting that people should not fall for any rumour, Adhia in a series of tweets cleared the myths about GST and said the process around the implementation and execution will be transparent.

Below are seven myths and realities surrounding GST:

Myth 1: I need to generate all invoices on computer/ internet only

Reality 1: invoices can be generated manually also

Myth 2: I need internet all the time to do business under GST

Reality 2: Internet would be needed only while filing monthly return of GST

Myth 3: I have provisional ID but waiting for final ID to do business

Reality 3: Provisional ID will be your final GSTIN number. Start business

Myth 4: My item of trade was earlier exempt so I will immediately need new registration before starting business now

Reality 4: You can continue doing business and get registered within 30 days

Myth 5: There are three returns per month to be filed

Reality 5: There is only one return with three parts, out of which first part filed by dealer and two other parts auto populated by computer

Myth 6: Even small dealers will have to file invoice wise details in the return

Reality 6: Those in retail business (B2C) need to file only summary of total sales

Myth 7: New GST rates are higher compared to earlier VAT

Reality 7: It appears higher because excise duty and other taxes which were invisible earlier are now subsumed in GST and so visible now

Earlier, Adhia urged the people to not believe in any misinformation.

“Nothing to worry on GST implementation, don’t need big IT infrastructure. Even B2B don’t need big software. We will give free software,” he said.

Elucidating the process of the filing returns, Adhia further said that the people will only have to file return one in three months.

The GST, which rolled out on June 30 midnight is said to bring the Indian economy under a single tax bracket. Under GST, six slabs of taxation have been proposed by the council, ranging from 0 per cent to 43 per cent. Initially, it is being said that essential commodities and luxury goods will be taxed separately.

