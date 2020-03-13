Coronavirus live updates: Kenya confirms first case from East Africa

A woman wears a facemask, amid concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, as she walks along a street in Yangon. AFP Photo

Sri Lanka on Friday temporarily banned entry of people coming from Iran, Italy and South Korea as a precaution against the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic.

The travel ban will be in effect for two weeks, starting from tomorrow, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said. Sri Lanka has so far reported two cases of the virus.

The coronavirus reached directly into the world’s centers of power Thursday, with politicians in Canada, Brazil, Spain and elsewhere either testing positive for the new virus or putting themselves in quarantine as fallout from the pandemic further upended daily life.

A Philippine diplomat in New York has tested positive for the new coronavirus in the first recorded case at United Nations headquarters in the city, diplomatic

Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for novel coronavirus, his office said late Thursday, while assuring the public the Canadian prime minister is fine.

Indian embassy sets up helplines in the US

The Indian Embassy in the US has set up 24-hour helplines to address questions on the recent travel restrictions implemented by New Delhi in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.