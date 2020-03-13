 LIVE !  :  A woman wears a facemask, amid concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, as she walks along a street in Yangon. AFP Photo Coronavirus live updates: Kenya confirms first case from East Africa
 
Coronavirus live updates: Kenya confirms first case from East Africa

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 13, 2020, 12:02 pm IST
Updated Mar 13, 2020, 2:34 pm IST
The impact of the global pandemic stretches from schools to world leaders
A woman wears a facemask, amid concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, as she walks along a street in Yangon. AFP Photo
 A woman wears a facemask, amid concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, as she walks along a street in Yangon. AFP Photo

Kenya confirms first case

Kenya announced its first confirmed case of coronavirus on Friday, saying a woman who returned from the United States tested positive for the illness in Nairobi.

 

Kenya confirms first case of Covid19

Colombo bans arrivals from Iran, Italy and South Korea

Sri Lanka on Friday temporarily banned entry of people coming from Iran, Italy and South Korea as a precaution against the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic.

The travel ban will be in effect for two weeks, starting from tomorrow, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said. Sri Lanka has so far reported two cases of the virus.

Nepal suspends permits to Mount Everest over virus fears

Nepal on Friday suspended permits to climb Everest because of the coronavirus pandemic, closing off the world's biggest mountain a day after China halted access from its side.

Amid virus concerns, Nepal suspends permits to Everest

Virus on decline in China

China reported just eight cases of the coronavirus on Friday, with no new domestic infections outside the epicentre of Hubei province.

Covid19 cases on decline in China

Australian minister tests positive for Covid19

A senior Australian politician tested positive for the new coronavirus and entered hospital quarantine on Friday, days after returning from a meeting in Washington attended by US Attorney General William Barr.

Senior Australian minister tested positive for Covid19

Australian PM Scott Morisson urges citizens to reconsider travel

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday announced a ban on all non-essential gatherings of over 500 people starting from Monday and urged citizens to reconsider foreign travel to limit the rapid spread of coronavirus pandemic that has killed nearly 5,000 people.

Australia announces ban on non-essential gatherings

Indian Embassy in US sets up helplines to address queries

The coronavirus reached directly into the world’s centers of power Thursday, with politicians in Canada, Brazil, Spain and elsewhere either testing positive for the new virus or putting themselves in quarantine as fallout from the pandemic further upended daily life.

UN diplomat tests positive for coronavirus

A Philippine diplomat in New York has tested positive for the new coronavirus in the first recorded case at United Nations headquarters in the city, diplomatic

Covid19 reaches UN headquarters as Philippines diplomat tests positive

PM Trudeau's wife tests positive for the virus

Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for novel coronavirus, his office said late Thursday, while assuring the public the Canadian prime minister is fine.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife tests positive for Covid-19

Indian embassy sets up helplines in the US

The Indian Embassy in the US has set up 24-hour helplines to address questions on the recent travel restrictions implemented by New Delhi in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

