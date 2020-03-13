Coronavirus live updates: Kenya confirms first case from East Africa

Kenya confirms first case
Kenya announced its first confirmed case of coronavirus on Friday, saying a woman who returned from the United States tested positive for the illness in Nairobi.
Colombo bans arrivals from Iran, Italy and South Korea
Sri Lanka on Friday temporarily banned entry of people coming from Iran, Italy and South Korea as a precaution against the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic.
The travel ban will be in effect for two weeks, starting from tomorrow, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said. Sri Lanka has so far reported two cases of the virus.
Nepal suspends permits to Mount Everest over virus fears
Nepal on Friday suspended permits to climb Everest because of the coronavirus pandemic, closing off the world's biggest mountain a day after China halted access from its side.
Virus on decline in China
China reported just eight cases of the coronavirus on Friday, with no new domestic infections outside the epicentre of Hubei province.
Australian minister tests positive for Covid19
A senior Australian politician tested positive for the new coronavirus and entered hospital quarantine on Friday, days after returning from a meeting in Washington attended by US Attorney General William Barr.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday announced a ban on all non-essential gatherings of over 500 people starting from Monday and urged citizens to reconsider foreign travel to limit the rapid spread of coronavirus pandemic that has killed nearly 5,000 people.
The coronavirus reached directly into the world’s centers of power Thursday, with politicians in Canada, Brazil, Spain and elsewhere either testing positive for the new virus or putting themselves in quarantine as fallout from the pandemic further upended daily life.
A Philippine diplomat in New York has tested positive for the new coronavirus in the first recorded case at United Nations headquarters in the city, diplomatic
Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for novel coronavirus, his office said late Thursday, while assuring the public the Canadian prime minister is fine.
The Indian Embassy in the US has set up 24-hour helplines to address questions on the recent travel restrictions implemented by New Delhi in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus....