 LIVE !  :  A woman wears a facemask, amid concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, as she walks along a street in Yangon. AFP Photo Coronavirus live updates: Kenya confirms first case from East Africa
 
World Australia and New Zealand 13 Mar 2020 Senior Australian mi ...
World, Australia and New Zealand

Senior Australian minister tested positive for Covid19

AFP
Published Mar 13, 2020, 1:30 pm IST
Updated Mar 13, 2020, 1:30 pm IST
Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton tested positive days after he reutrned from Washington
AFP Photo
 AFP Photo

Sydney: A senior Australian politician tested positive for the new coronavirus and entered hospital quarantine on Friday, days after returning from a meeting in Washington attended by US Attorney General William Barr.

"This morning I woke up with a temperature and sore throat," said Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, an influential member of the government and a key architect of Australia's controversial immigration laws.

 

"It is the policy of Queensland Health that anyone who tests positive is to be admitted into hospital and I have complied with their advice."

Dutton said he feels "fine" but his diagnosis will raise concerns about whether other members of the cabinet and Prime Minister Scott Morrison may have been infected.

It is not yet known when Dutton contracted the virus.

He recently returned from the United States.

Dutton was in Washington a week ago for a meeting with members of the FiveEyes intelligence alliance -- Australia, the United States, Britain, Canada and New Zealand.

His counterparts there included US Attorney General William Barr.

Australia has seen around 184 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three fatalities.

...
Tags: covid-19 australia, coronavirus outbreak, australian minister, covid-19 test positive


Latest From World

AFP Photo

Kenya confirms first case of Covid19

Medical workers wearing protective clothing against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus walk to a decontamination area at the Keimyung University hospital in Daegu. AFP Photo

Covid19 cases on decline in China

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks Parramatta Stadium, in western Sydney. AFP Photo

Australia announces ban on non-essential gatherings

A traveler walks though a nearly-empty international terminal at OHare Airport on March 12, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Yesterday President Donald Trump announced a travel ban for European travelers coming into the U.S. AFP Photo

Indian Embassy in US sets up helplines to address queries



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
 

Data privacy may face threat as US Bill targets online child sex abuse

Civil rights advocates warn that the “backdoor” access that the bill would provide could be exploited by hackers and authoritarian governments. (Photo | Flickr - djandyw.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

Australia announces ban on non-essential gatherings

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks Parramatta Stadium, in western Sydney. AFP Photo

Stabbing spree in Sydney by man yelling 'God is great' in Arabic

A man brandishing a large knife chased passersby in Sydney's Central Business District on Tuesday and stabbed at least one woman on the busy street before he was overpowered and taken into custody. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds detained at Moscow Opposition protest

Alexei Navalny

New Zealand PM Ardern calls for September election

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks to reporters at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand Tuesday. AP photo

New Zealand PM slams Donald Trump for ‘racist’ remarks on Congresswomen

Ardern, the charismatic young leader who has been hailed as 'the anti-Trump' by US media, said she proudly celebrated her country’s diversity. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham