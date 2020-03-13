World Neighbours 13 Mar 2020 Amid virus concerns, ...
Amid virus concerns, Nepal suspends permits to Everest

AFP
Published Mar 13, 2020, 10:47 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2020, 10:47 am IST
The development comes after China halted access to the Everest from its side
 AP file photo

Kathmandu: Nepal on Friday suspended permits to climb Everest because of the coronavirus pandemic, closing off the world's biggest mountain a day after China halted access from its side.

Nepal has suspended climbing on all mountains in the country and stopped issuing tourist visas, Yogesh Bhattarai, Minister for Culture Tourism and Civil Aviation told AFP.

 

"The government has decided to suspend all spring expeditions and scrap permits for the time being. The decision can be reviewed after analysing the global scenario over the coming month," Bhattarai said.

...
