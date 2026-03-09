LIVE: Iran Names Mojtaba Khamenei as New Supreme Leader

Iranian state TV early Monday said Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the country’s late supreme leader, has been named his successor .

He had long been considered a contender, even before an Israeli strike killed his father at the start of the war, and despite never being elected or appointed to a government position.

Iran’s powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard answers to the supreme leader, and the younger Khamenei will have the central say in war strategy.

U.S. President Donald Trump told ABC News earlier Sunday he wants a say in who comes to power once the war is over; a new leader “is not going to last long” without his approval, he said.