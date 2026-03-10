US Missile Strike Targets School in Iran's Khomeyn

Khomeyn: A United States missile strike has reportedly hit an educational facility in the central Iranian city of Khomeyn, according to Al Jazeera, citing reports from Iran's Mehr News Agency. The site has been identified as the Dr Hafez Khomeyni School.

Local reports indicate that the blast caused significant damage to several residential properties in the vicinity of the building, though as of now there has been "no immediate report of casualties."

This latest incident in Khomeyn follows mounting international pressure for a formal investigation into a previous US missile attack on a girls' school in the southern city of Minab. That strike resulted in a massacre that "killed at least 170 people, most of them young students."

Al Jazeera noted that these strikes on civilian infrastructure come amid an intensification of the conflict, as Tehran issues a defiant response to US President Donald Trump's claims regarding the conclusion of hostilities.

Earlier, in a strongly worded statement, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) asserted it will be the sole authority to "determine" the end of military actions against American and Israeli targets.

Rejecting Washington's timeline for the war, the IRGC maintained that the future of the region is now guided by Tehran's military strategy rather than US intervention. "It is we who will determine the end of the war," the IRGC stated. "The equations and future status of the region are now in the hands of our armed forces; American forces will not end the war."The IRGC spokesperson further accused the US president of using "cunning and deceit" to manipulate public opinion following what Tehran described as "shameful defeats."

The spokesperson alleged that US claims of safe passage for vessels were false, asserting that American assets have "fled the region more than 1,000 kilometres away" to escape Iranian strikes.

The statement specifically mocked the US Navy, claiming "cowardly and timid soldiers" increased their distance after missiles were fired at the USS Abraham Lincoln. Tehran also dismissed reports of a weakened missile inventory, claiming that its munitions are now "more powerful than in the early days of the war," with some warheads weighing over one ton.

As the conflict continues to choke global energy supplies, the IRGC warned that it would not permit "the export of a single liter of oil" from the region to hostile nations. This stance directly challenges Trump's recent threats to protect maritime trade, after he previously suggested the war would be a "short-term excursion" to "get rid of some evil."However, Trump coupled that suggestion with a severe warning on social media regarding the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

"If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far," the US president posted.

Trump added that the US would target "easily destroyable targets" to ensure it is "virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back as a Nation again." He characterised the protection of the waterway as a "gift from the United States of America to China" and other nations dependent on the route.This escalation comes shortly after Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei was selected to succeed his late father as Iran's supreme leader, a move that coincides with oil prices reaching their highest levels since 2022.In a bid for a diplomatic resolution, Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly held a telephone call with Trump on Monday.

According to the Kremlin, Putin "voiced a few ideas regarding a quick political and diplomatic settlement" after consulting with regional leaders and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that France and its allies are preparing a "purely defensive" mission to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. With nearly 20 per cent of the world's crude oil transiting the waterway, Macron emphasised the need to protect global economic interests from the ongoing volatility.