Centre Brings Petroleum Supply Under Essential Commodities Act - What It Means

New Delhi: The Government of India has invoked the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, to regulate the availability, supply, and equitable distribution of petroleum, petroleum products, and natural gas across the country.

According to an official notification, the move aims to ensure uninterrupted availability of these crucial energy resources and prevent hoarding, black marketing, and supply disruptions.

The decision empowers the government to take necessary regulatory measures in the production, supply, distribution, and storage of petroleum and natural gas. Authorities will also be able to monitor stock levels and intervene if shortages or irregularities arise in the market.

Officials stated that the step has been taken to safeguard consumer interests and maintain stability in the energy supply chain, especially amid fluctuating global energy markets.

The government said the measure will help ensure fair distribution and smooth supply of petroleum products and natural gas to consumers and industries nationwide.







