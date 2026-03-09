LIVE: Iran Fires Drones Toward Saudi Arabia and Kuwait
All of the wounded were Bahraini citizens and there were four "serious cases", including children, the health ministry said in a statement
Iranian fired drones towards Saudi Arabia and Kuwait early Tuesday as the war in the Middle East shows no sign of abating.
The Saudi Defense Ministry said it has destroyed two drones over the kingdom’s oil-rich eastern region, while in Kuwait, the National Guard said it shot down six drones attacking the county’s northern and southern areas.
Iran’s latest attacks on neighboring Gulf States come as U.S. President Donald Trump sends contradictory signals about how long the war could last, fueling uncertainty that’s causing markets to swing.
What to know:
- The Government of India has invoked the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, to regulate the availability, supply, and equitable distribution of petroleum, petroleum products, and natural gas across the country. What does this mean?
- Hotels and restaurants across India are likely to stop their services in a few days as the oil distribution companies have halted supply of LPG cylinders for commercial operations following a government notification to prioritize domestic supply.
- A United States missile strike has reportedly hit an educational facility in the central Iranian city of Khomeyn, according to Al Jazeera, citing reports from Iran's Mehr News Agency. The site has been identified as the Dr Hafez Khomeyni School.
- US President Donald Trump said Monday that he will waive some sanctions on oil to boost supply and bring down prices, due to market turmoil over war in the Middle East.
-Mojtaba Khamenei, a son of Iran's late supreme leader, has been named his successor, Iranian state TV announced early on Monday, as the war that began a little over a week ago with his father's killing took a dramatic turn. Read more about him here.
- India favours peace and return to dialogue and diplomacy and advocates de-escalation, restraint and ensuring safety of civilians, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday on the widening West Asia conflict.
- The U.S. military announced a seventh American service member has died of injuries sustained during an Iranian attack on troops stationed in Saudi Arabia.
Live Updates
- 10 March 2026 3:23 PM IST
G7 nations mulling use of emergency oil stocks
The group of industrial nations on Monday held off releasing oil stocks to bring down prices but are picking up the issue again with more discussions between their energy ministers on Tuesday, according to France.
France, which currently holds the G7’s rotating presidency, wants “to advance on that question, with one objective, which is to bring down prices,” government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon told broadcaster France Televisions.
- 10 March 2026 3:21 PM IST
German foreign minister says no need to send military hardware
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul says there is no need now to send his country’s warships or other military hardware to Cyprus or the eastern Mediterranean.
- 10 March 2026 3:17 PM IST
Azerbaijan offers aid olive branch to Iran after drone attack
Azerbaijan on Tuesday sent humanitarian aid to Iran, appearing to offer an olive branch days after an Iranian drone attack sparked fears of the Middle East war spilling into the Caucasus.
Baku, a close partner of Israel, accused Tehran of "terrorism" after Iranian drones hit an airport and exploded near a school last week, wounding four people in Azerbaijan's exclave of Nakhichevan, which borders Iran.
- 10 March 2026 2:22 PM IST
Netanyahu says Israel will continue Iran strikes
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Tuesday that Israel will continue striking Iran.
“Our aim is to bring the Iranian people to cast off the yoke of tyranny, ultimately it depends on them,” Netanyahu said during a meeting with Israel’s hospital and health system leaders.
- 10 March 2026 1:53 PM IST
Iranian Official Declares No Intent for Ceasefire Amid Ongoing Conflict
Iran’s parliament speaker on Tuesday dismissed any suggestion Tehran sought a ceasefire in the war.“We are definitely not looking for a ceasefire; we believe that the aggressor should be punched in the mouth so that he learns a lesson so that he will never think of attacking our beloved Iran again,” Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf wrote on X.“The Zionist regime sees its shameful existence in the continuation of the cycle of ‘war-negotiation-ceasefire and then war again’ to consolidate its dominance. We will break this cycle,” he wrote.
- 10 March 2026 1:52 PM IST
Restaurants Face LPG Shortage: India Initiates Review of Supply Chains
India’s oil ministry has set up a committee to review supplies of commercial cooking gas as the hospitality sector experiences a shortage of liquefied petroleum gas cylinders.India relies heavily on oil and gas shipped through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has attacked several ships in the strait and threatened any ships that try to pass through, effectively closing it.Industry groups in India say restaurants in some major cities including Mumbai and Bengaluru are struggling to secure cooking gas cylinders. They warn some eateries could shut within days if supplies are not restored.
- 10 March 2026 1:49 PM IST
Iran Receives Crucial Humanitarian Aid from Azerbaijan Amid Crisis
Azerbaijan has sent humanitarian aid to Iran, Azerbaijani officials said Monday.The aid includes 10 tons of flour, six tons of rice, more than two tons of sugar, over four tons of water, about 600 kilograms of tea and about two tons of medicines and medical supplies, according to officials.The move comes after tensions spiked between Baku and Tehran last week when Azerbaijan accused Iran of firing drones at its Nakhchivan exclave, an allegation Tehran denies.
- 10 March 2026 1:47 PM IST
Judiciary's Warning to Iranian Media Highlights Concerns Over Reporting
Iran’s judiciary is warning its local media about what and how it reports as the war with Israel and the United States goes on.That was a comment made by judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir as reported by the state-run IRNA news agency.It said Jahangir said local outlets “that did not comply with security issues and had taken videos and photos of certain places solely for the purpose of informing were given the necessary warnings.”
- 10 March 2026 1:03 PM IST
Turkey Confirms NATO's Deployment of Additional Air Defense Systems
Turkey’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday the Patriot missile defense system is being deployed in Malatya province, which hosts a NATO radar base.The move follows NATO defenses intercepting a second ballistic missile fired from Iran that entered Turkish airspace Monday.
- 10 March 2026 1:00 PM IST
Iraq Army Strongly Condemns Recent Airstrike Targeting Iran-Aligned Groups
The Iraqi military has condemned an attack early Tuesday on a camp for an umbrella of Iranian-backed groups in northern Iraq.The airstrike on 40th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces in the city of Kirkuk killed five and wounded four, according to two officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.The military described the strikes as “a blatant targeting of Iraq.”Iraq for years has had to walk a tightrope between the U.S. and Iranian-allied Shiite groups, including some that are part of the government.