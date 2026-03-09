MANAMA: The capital of the United Arab Emirates came under Iranian attack Monday, with two people hurt by shrapnel from interceptions in Abu Dhabi, authorities said.





What to know:

- Iran launched more attacks on Israel and Gulf countries Monday on Day 10 of war in West Asia.

-Mojtaba Khamenei, a son of Iran's late supreme leader, has been named his successor, Iranian state TV announced early on Monday, as the war that began a little over a week ago with his father's killing took a dramatic turn. Read more about him here.

- India favours peace and return to dialogue and diplomacy and advocates de-escalation, restraint and ensuring safety of civilians, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday on the widening West Asia conflict.

- Oil prices spiked near $120 per barrel before falling back slightly on Monday as the Iran war intensified, threatening production and shipping in the Middle East and pummeling financial markets.

- India's share markets opened with a bloodbath on Monday as both benchmark indices declined sharply in the opening session amid a huge surge in crude oil prices and heavy selling across global markets. Read more here.

- The human rights group Human Rights Watch said in a report Monday that the Israeli military “unlawfully” hit a village in southern Lebanon with shells containing white phosphorus, a controversial incendiary munition. Read more here.

- There was no Indian fatality in the projectile incident that struck a residential compound in Saudi Arabia, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said on Monday. It added that an Indian national injured in the incident on Sunday is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

- Saudi Arabia sharpened its warnings to Iran, telling Tehran Monday it would be the “biggest loser” if it continues to attack Arab states. The Saudi statement came after a new drone attack apparently targeted its massive Shaybah oil field.

- The U.S. military announced a seventh American service member has died of injuries sustained during an Iranian attack on troops stationed in Saudi Arabia.

- The death toll continues to rise: The war has killed at least 1,230 people in Iran, at least 397 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel, according to officials in those countries.





























