LIVE: Abu Dhabi Attacked by Iran
All of the wounded were Bahraini citizens and there were four "serious cases", including children, the health ministry said in a statement
MANAMA: The capital of the United Arab Emirates came under Iranian attack Monday, with two people hurt by shrapnel from interceptions in Abu Dhabi, authorities said.
What to know:
- Iran launched more attacks on Israel and Gulf countries Monday on Day 10 of war in West Asia.
-Mojtaba Khamenei, a son of Iran's late supreme leader, has been named his successor, Iranian state TV announced early on Monday, as the war that began a little over a week ago with his father's killing took a dramatic turn. Read more about him here.
- India favours peace and return to dialogue and diplomacy and advocates de-escalation, restraint and ensuring safety of civilians, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday on the widening West Asia conflict.
- Oil prices spiked near $120 per barrel before falling back slightly on Monday as the Iran war intensified, threatening production and shipping in the Middle East and pummeling financial markets.
- India's share markets opened with a bloodbath on Monday as both benchmark indices declined sharply in the opening session amid a huge surge in crude oil prices and heavy selling across global markets. Read more here.
- The human rights group Human Rights Watch said in a report Monday that the Israeli military “unlawfully” hit a village in southern Lebanon with shells containing white phosphorus, a controversial incendiary munition. Read more here.
- There was no Indian fatality in the projectile incident that struck a residential compound in Saudi Arabia, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said on Monday. It added that an Indian national injured in the incident on Sunday is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.
- Saudi Arabia sharpened its warnings to Iran, telling Tehran Monday it would be the “biggest loser” if it continues to attack Arab states. The Saudi statement came after a new drone attack apparently targeted its massive Shaybah oil field.
- The U.S. military announced a seventh American service member has died of injuries sustained during an Iranian attack on troops stationed in Saudi Arabia.
- The death toll continues to rise: The war has killed at least 1,230 people in Iran, at least 397 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel, according to officials in those countries.
Live Updates
- 9 March 2026 2:55 PM IST
US and Iran spar over status of Iranian warship sunk by submarine
The United States and Iran have offered sharply different accounts of the sinking of an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean.
Washington has rejected Tehran’s claim that the warship IRIS Dena was unarmed when it was sunk in a submarine attack near Sri Lankan waters on March 4.
In a statement Sunday on X, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command called Iran’s assertion that the vessel was unarmed “false.”
Iranian officials say the vessel was operating in a noncombat role as it returned home after taking part in a naval exercise in India.
Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said last week the warship was “unarmed.”
- 9 March 2026 2:46 PM IST
Israel says it is carrying out strikes in Beirut
Israel said Monday it has carried out airstrikes in Beirut.
The Israeli army earlier Monday said it would operate against targets associated with the Hezbollah-linked financial institution al-Qard Al-Hasan. It repeated the warning to residents of Beirut’s Dahiyeh suburb to flee.
- 9 March 2026 2:45 PM IST
Israel identifies another launch on northern Israel
Israel has identified another launch on northern Israel shortly after a previous warning of an incoming missile attack from Iran on Monday.
- 9 March 2026 2:26 PM IST
Israel says missiles launched toward northern and southern Israel
Israel said in a new warning Monday that it has identified missiles launched from Iran toward northern and southern Israel.
Sirens sounded in Israel warning of a missile attack from Iran for the sixth time Monday.
- 9 March 2026 2:13 PM IST
Abu Dhabi attacked by Iran
- 9 March 2026 1:39 PM IST
Bahrain's Bapco declares force majeure after Iran strikesBahrain's state-owned energy company Bapco declared force majeure after waves of Iranian strikes targeted the country's energy installations, the company said in a statement on Monday.Bapco "hereby serves notice of force majeure on its group operations which have been affected by the ongoing regional conflict in the Middle East and the recent attack on its refinery complex", said a statement posted by the company.
- 9 March 2026 1:20 PM IST
South Korea to cap oil prices to stabilize soaring fuel costsSouth Korea says it will cap oil prices for the first time since 1997 to stabilize soaring fuel costs driven by the war.Kim Yong-beom, the presidential policy chief of staff, said in a briefing Monday that Seoul plans to introduce the caps sometime this week.The government did not immediately provide details on how the caps would be structured and operated.The move will help make fuel prices more predictable and prevent refineries and gas stations from raising prices “abnormally,” Kim said.The Korea National Oil Corporation says it is holding several months’ worth of strategic oil reserves at nine storage facilities across South Korea, a stockpile that exceeds the International Energy Agency’s recommendation of 90 days.South Korea last released its strategic reserves, which are used to address serious supply disruptions, in 2022 when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shocked global energy markets.