Healing, Humour & Hope

His daily practices reflect both physical commitment and a deeper philosophy of adding value to others.

“I believe a powerful start sets the tone for the entire day,” says Dr Rahul Medaker, Star Hospitals, CEO. His mornings begin with a gym session that energizes both body and mind, ensuring he carries clarity and stamina into his responsibilities at Star Hospitals.

Healing Walks with His Pet

Physical activity for him is not limited to structured workouts. Pet walks provide a refreshing balance of exercise and companionship. “It’s therapy in disguise,” he smiles.

Mindfulness, Meditation, and the Law of Attraction

A firm believer in mindfulness and meditation, Dr Medaker practises centering techniques daily. He credits the law of attraction for nurturing optimism and a solution-oriented outlook: “What you focus on, you attract into your life.”

Humour and the Company of Friends

For Dr Medaker, laughter is medicine. He surrounds himself with like-minded friends who keep his spirit light and conversations meaningful. “Humour is the easiest way to dissolve stress,” he notes.

Strength in Partnership

Behind his balance lies the presence of a supportive spouse who shares his outlook. Their synergy amplifies his ability to handle pressures with grace.

The Deeper Mantra:

Adding Value to Others

Perhaps the most defining aspect of his lifestyle is his philosophy shaped by a near-death experience. Surviving a critical surgery over ten years ago, Dr Medaker now lives by one mantra: “Every day must add value to someone’s life.” This belief guides not only his leadership at Star Hospitals but also his daily choices in health and happiness.