News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Published Jul 19, 2019, 8:11 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Mumbai mishaps: At least 16 people, including a woman, died Thursday in separate mishaps on Mumbai's suburban railway network, the Railway Police said Friday. This was the highest single-day fatalities recorded on the suburban rail network, often called Mumbai's lifeline, in recent times, they said.

 

Read: 16 killed in separate mishaps on Mumbai local rail, highest in single day ever

Futile deaths: A CRPF jawan died in an accident when the teenage son of a Noida businessman rammed his Mercedes car into a vehicle occupied by 3 military personnel, police said on Friday.

Read: 1 CRPF jawan out of 3 killed as teen rams Mercedes into car

Pakistan still supports Hafiz: Just days after Pakistan arrested 26/11 terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, '#ISupportHafizSaeed' was seen trending on Twitter in Pakistan on Friday.

Read: '#ISupportHafizSaeed' trends on Pakistani Twitter

Tehran denies US attack: Tehran on Friday denied that the United States had downed one of its drones, saying all Iranian aircraft were accounted for and jesting Washington may have accidentally hit their own machine.

Read: Tehran denies Trump's claim that US Naval vessel destroyed Iranian drone

Personal security officer of Mufti's kin shot dead: Militants on Friday shot dead a personal security officer of a PDP leader in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said.

The incident took place when Mufti Sajad, a PDP leader and a relative of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, had gone to a mosque in Bijbehara to offer congregational prayers, a police official said.

Read: PDP leader's personal security officer shot dead by militants in J&K

BJP starts Maharashtra poll campaign: Kick-starting BJP's campaign for upcoming assembly polls Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Friday sought approval from Amit Shah to flag off a month-long 'Vikas Rath Yatra'.
Earlier, Aditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray also launched his “Jan Ashirvad Yatra’ on Friday.

Read: Fadnavis to start Maharashtra poll campaign with rath yatra

Adityanath's comment on Sonbhadra Clash: Promising justice to those killed in the Sonbhadra clash, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Friday said the sub-divisional magistrate and four other officials were suspended and 29 people arrested.

Read: Sonbhadra clash: Five officials suspended, 29 accused arrested, says UP CM

Sonbhadra Clash, Priyanka in dharna: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) and party workers sat on a dharna for the second time at Chunar Guest House in Mirzapur, UP on Friday.

She was taken there by the UP police who detained her earlier in the day. "I will go to Sonbhadra and meet the victims. I will not move from here till I meet victims and deceased kins," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Read: Rahul calls Priyanka's arrest 'disturbing' while she continues dharna

 

