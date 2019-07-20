Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 20 Jul 2019 BS Yeddyurappa denie ...
Nation, Politics

BS Yeddyurappa denies Rs 5 crore was offered to Cong-JDS MLAs

ANI
Published Jul 20, 2019, 8:01 pm IST
Updated Jul 20, 2019, 8:01 pm IST
The trust vote is now scheduled for Monday after the adjournment of the House.
The State Assembly on Friday failed to meet the deadline set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to complete the process of trust vote after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy challenged the directive in the Supreme Court. (Photo: File)
 The State Assembly on Friday failed to meet the deadline set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to complete the process of trust vote after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy challenged the directive in the Supreme Court. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: BJP's state unit president B S Yeddyurappa on Saturday denied the allegations of his party offering Rs 5 crore to the MLAs of Congress-JDS coalition in the state and said the two parties were trying to delay the trust vote by "playing games".

"The Congress and the JDS are playing games. How many days will this go on to? Monday is the last day. The Rs 5 crore allegations are all lies. They are trying to divert the matter," said Yeddyurappa at a press conference here.

 

The State Assembly on Friday failed to meet the deadline set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to complete the process of trust vote after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy challenged the directive in the Supreme Court.

The trust vote is now scheduled for Monday after the adjournment of the House.

Yeddyurappa also spoke about MLA Srimanth Patil, who was admitted in Mumbai's St George's Hospital after he complained of chest pain and denied Karnataka Congress' claims that the BJP had "abducted" its MLA ahead of the trust vote of Kumaraswamy-led government.

"Srimanth Patil has informed the doctor himself that he was not abducted and gone on his own free will. He has even informed the Speaker," said Yeddyurappa.

The former Chief Minister also expressed confidence that the floor test will be held on Monday as promised by Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and added that the rebel MLAs could not be compelled to come to the Assembly.

"According to the Supreme Court, the rebels are not compelled to come to the Assembly. We have belief in the Speaker that he will hold the floor test on Monday itself. He has assured us that it will be done," he added.

...
Tags: congress-jds coalition, bs yeddyurappa, hd kumaraswamy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The school conducts classes for the students of Cass I to VIII and is run in two shifts where these students are taught lessons in Urdu and the Quran in the morning followed by Sanskrit 'shlokas' in the afternoon. (Photo: ANI)

Rajasthan school teaches Sanskrit 'shlokas' and Quranic verses to Muslim students

Mehbooba also condemned the registration of a

Plans to arm civilians in Chenab Valley will have 'dangerous consequences': Mehbooba

Ravinder Rana, Chief Medical Superintendent of the district hospital said, 'We tried to resuscitate his breathing but there was no response from him as he was brought dead here.' (Photo: Representational)

12-year-old boy dies after falling into drain in Ghaziabad

Sisodia has filed the complaint under section 200 of CrPC for commission of offences under Section 499 and 500 read with Sections 34 and 35 of IPC for making false and defamatory statement in print, electronic and social media. (Photo: File)

Manish Sisodia files criminal complaint against BJP chief Manoj Tiwari



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rajasthan school teaches Sanskrit 'shlokas' and Quranic verses to Muslim students

The school conducts classes for the students of Cass I to VIII and is run in two shifts where these students are taught lessons in Urdu and the Quran in the morning followed by Sanskrit 'shlokas' in the afternoon. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi becomes India's most admired man of 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was declared as the most admired man in India and sixth most admired man in the world. (Photo: File)
 

Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani silence breakup rumours with dinner date, check out pics

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani step out for dinner date in Mumbai. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)
 

8 Things you must inspect before buying a used car

Made up your mind on a particular used car? Follow these steps while inspecting the vehicle to make sure you are not in for a surprise later.
 

In a first, women cops and CRPF to get customised full body protectors

Until now, the lady cops had to adjust with the gear designed for men. (Photo: Representational I File)
 

Hollywood action choreographers roped in for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's 'War'

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Annulling Articles 370, 35-A will tantamount to constitutional coup: Farooq Abdullah

The uneducated rants of those who want to obliterate Article 370 are far-fetched, fanciful and devoid of any genuineness,

CM Yogi to visit Sonbhadra tomorrow to meet kin of victims of firing incident

'Whoever is found responsible for this incident, strictest action will be taken against them,' Adityanath said. (Photo: File)

Sheila Dikshit passes away at 81, leaders pay tribute to senior leader

Leaders across the political spectrum have paid tribute to the senior politician, who served as national capital's chief minister for three consecutive terms from 1998-2013. (Photo: File)

Sheila Dikshit, 1938 – 2019: A storied career with few blights

Dikshit was admitted in Fortis Excorts Heart Institute on Saturday morning (Photo: G N Jha)

Seek deputation with Centre if not happy with STF's reappointment: Punjab CM

'If any officer has problems with his orders, such an officer can say so and seek a deputation with the Centre,' said CM Amarinder Singh. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham