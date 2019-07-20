Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 20 Jul 2019 Plans to arm civilia ...
Nation, Politics

Plans to arm civilians in Chenab Valley will have 'dangerous consequences': Mehbooba

PTI
Published Jul 20, 2019, 8:35 pm IST
Updated Jul 20, 2019, 8:35 pm IST
She said similar experiments of arming civilians under the anti-militancy grid in the 1990s had led to complete chaos.
Mehbooba also condemned the registration of a "false and frivolous" FIR against PDP leaders. (Photo: File)
 Mehbooba also condemned the registration of a "false and frivolous" FIR against PDP leaders. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Describing the reported plans of the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to arm civilians in the sensitive Chenab Valley as "alarming", PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Saturday warned the move would have "dangerous consequences".

She said similar experiments of arming civilians under the anti-militancy grid in the 1990s had led to complete chaos and the wounds inflicted upon the general masses were still fresh.

 

"Reports about the administration trying to arm civilians under the garb of creating Village Defence Committees (VDC) in Chenab Valley are disturbing and alarming especially at the time when the government has to be inclusive to avoid further alienation of youth across the state," the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief said in a statement here.

"In communally sensitive areas like Chenab Valley, the plans are fraught with only dangerous consequences. The union government recently had planned to wind up all such defence committees. But suddenly, taking a U-turn, not only such committees are being strengthened but even fresh arms are being issued (and) that too to the people with a particular political ideology," Mehbooba added.

The VDCs were setup in the mid-1990s with an aim to strengthen the security of those living in remote and mountainous areas of Doda, Kishtwar, Ramba, Rajouri, Reasi, Kathua and Poonch districts of the region.

The members of these committees not only guard the identified villages along the border, but also the infrastructural installations in and around them.

Mehbooba also condemned the registration of a "false and frivolous" FIR against PDP leaders, including former legislator and senior leader Firdous Tak and youth district president Kishtwar Wasil Doolwal, for seeking immediate rollback of the plans.

"The party leaders have represented the sentiments and aspirations of the people but it seems that the local administration are working under pressure from a particular political organisation. The registration of the case only speaks about the sorry state of affairs in Chenab Valley," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said. Mehbooba demanded immediate withdrawal of the FIR.

...
Tags: mehbooba mufti, kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Ravinder Rana, Chief Medical Superintendent of the district hospital said, 'We tried to resuscitate his breathing but there was no response from him as he was brought dead here.' (Photo: Representational)

12-year-old boy dies after falling into drain in Ghaziabad

Sisodia has filed the complaint under section 200 of CrPC for commission of offences under Section 499 and 500 read with Sections 34 and 35 of IPC for making false and defamatory statement in print, electronic and social media. (Photo: File)

Manish Sisodia files criminal complaint against BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Padma Shri awardee and Garhwali folk singer Narendra Singh Negi on Saturday supported the liquor bottling plant at Dadua village in the district. (Photo: ANI)

Uttarakhand: Padma Shri awardee throws his weight behind liquor bottling plant

Plastic bottles are amongst the major plastic items used in the tourism industry and they alone contribute to over 20 per cent of plastic pollution in the oceans. (Photo: ANI)

Goa Tourism Corporation bans plastic



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi becomes India's most admired man of 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was declared as the most admired man in India and sixth most admired man in the world. (Photo: File)
 

Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani silence breakup rumours with dinner date, check out pics

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani step out for dinner date in Mumbai. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)
 

8 Things you must inspect before buying a used car

Made up your mind on a particular used car? Follow these steps while inspecting the vehicle to make sure you are not in for a surprise later.
 

In a first, women cops and CRPF to get customised full body protectors

Until now, the lady cops had to adjust with the gear designed for men. (Photo: Representational I File)
 

Hollywood action choreographers roped in for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's 'War'

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.
 

World's longest electric road trip ends in New Zealand after 3 years

The 101,000-km (62,800 mile) trip took Wakker through Eastern Europe, Iran, India, Southeast Asia, before traveling around much of Australia and across to New Zealand. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BS Yeddyurappa denies Rs 5 crore was offered to Cong-JDS MLAs

The State Assembly on Friday failed to meet the deadline set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to complete the process of trust vote after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy challenged the directive in the Supreme Court. (Photo: File)

Annulling Articles 370, 35-A will tantamount to constitutional coup: Farooq Abdullah

The uneducated rants of those who want to obliterate Article 370 are far-fetched, fanciful and devoid of any genuineness,

CM Yogi to visit Sonbhadra tomorrow to meet kin of victims of firing incident

'Whoever is found responsible for this incident, strictest action will be taken against them,' Adityanath said. (Photo: File)

Sheila Dikshit passes away at 81, leaders pay tribute to senior leader

Leaders across the political spectrum have paid tribute to the senior politician, who served as national capital's chief minister for three consecutive terms from 1998-2013. (Photo: File)

Sheila Dikshit, 1938 – 2019: A storied career with few blights

Dikshit was admitted in Fortis Excorts Heart Institute on Saturday morning (Photo: G N Jha)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham