Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 20 Jul 2019 Veteran Congress lea ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Veteran Congress leader and 3-time Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit passes away

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 20, 2019, 4:09 pm IST
Updated Jul 20, 2019, 4:55 pm IST
Dilshit was under treatment for heart ailment in the national capital.
Senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)
 Senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)

New Delhi: Three-time Chief Minister of Delhi and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81.

Dikshit was hospitalised in the national capital. She was being treated for a heart ailment in Fortis Escorts Heart Institute.

 

She breathed her last at 03:55 pm after suffering a cardiac arrest at 03:15 pm post which she was put on ventilator.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders condoled her death.

Dikshit was the longest-serving chief minister of Delhi from 1998 to 2013.

Her term witnessed the growth of infrastructure in the national capital with the construction of Delhi metro, numerous flyovers and roads.

Delhi also hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010 when she was the ruling chief minister.

Dikshit was appointed as the president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee earlier this year, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Dikshit is survived by her son Sandeep Dikshit, who is a Congress leader and daughter Latika Dikshit Syed.

...
Tags: sheila dikshit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 302 (Punishment for murder) and Arms Act. (Photo: Representational)

2 held in Turbhe triple murder case

The Defence Minister reached Srinagar earlier today and headed towards Drass, where he also met officials and clicked pictures with them. (photo: ANI)

Rajnath Singh pays tribute to martyrs at Kargil War Memorial

One man had suffered severe injuries to his leg and was unable to walk, but nonetheless he was discharged. (Photo: Twitter @Shalinitai)

Civic hospital discharged Malad wall collapse injured early: MNS

Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has been transferred to Uttar Pradesh in place of Ram Naik. (Photo: ANI)

Governor Anandiben transferred to UP, Lalji Tandon replaces her in MP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi becomes India's most admired man of 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was declared as the most admired man in India and sixth most admired man in the world. (Photo: File)
 

Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani silence breakup rumours with dinner date, check out pics

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani step out for dinner date in Mumbai. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)
 

8 Things you must inspect before buying a used car

Made up your mind on a particular used car? Follow these steps while inspecting the vehicle to make sure you are not in for a surprise later.
 

In a first, women cops and CRPF to get customised full body protectors

Until now, the lady cops had to adjust with the gear designed for men. (Photo: Representational I File)
 

Hollywood action choreographers roped in for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's 'War'

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.
 

World's longest electric road trip ends in New Zealand after 3 years

The 101,000-km (62,800 mile) trip took Wakker through Eastern Europe, Iran, India, Southeast Asia, before traveling around much of Australia and across to New Zealand. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Governor Anandiben transferred to UP, Lalji Tandon replaces her in MP

Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has been transferred to Uttar Pradesh in place of Ram Naik. (Photo: ANI)

India in touch with Iran to secure release of Indians aboard british-flagged ship

Iran's seizure of a british-flagged oil tanker was allegedly due to a collision with an Iranian fishing boat. (Photo: AFP)

Kargil 'Victory Flame' reaches Manali

Earlier today, Rajnath Singh reached the Kargil War Memorial in Drass. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar floods: Opposition parties have no common sense, says Minister Sanjay Jha

'Relief and rehabilitation work is underway in the state. Chief Minister Kumar is working hard to provide maximum aid to the flood-affected people in the state,' Jha said. (Photo:

Rain causes waterlogging in Delhi, triggers traffic jams

Today, the maximum and minimum temperature of Delhi is hovering around 37 degree Celsius and 29 degree Celsius with relative humdity 82 per cent. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham