Veteran Congress leader and 3-time Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit passes away

New Delhi: Three-time Chief Minister of Delhi and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81.

Dikshit was hospitalised in the national capital. She was being treated for a heart ailment in Fortis Escorts Heart Institute.

She breathed her last at 03:55 pm after suffering a cardiac arrest at 03:15 pm post which she was put on ventilator.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders condoled her death.

Sad to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of Delhi and a senior political figure. Her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered. Condolences to her family and associates #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 20, 2019

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/jERrvJlQ4X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2019

Dikshit was the longest-serving chief minister of Delhi from 1998 to 2013.

Her term witnessed the growth of infrastructure in the national capital with the construction of Delhi metro, numerous flyovers and roads.

Delhi also hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010 when she was the ruling chief minister.

Dikshit was appointed as the president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee earlier this year, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Dikshit is survived by her son Sandeep Dikshit, who is a Congress leader and daughter Latika Dikshit Syed.