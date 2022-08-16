  
Modi is Telangana’s enemy, says KCR

 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao inaugurating the integrated collectorate complex built at a cost of Rs 60 crore at Vikarabad on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao declared Prime Minister Narendra Modi an 'enemy of Telangana'.

Addressing a public meeting in Vikarabad on Tuesday after inaugurating the integrated collectorate complex built at a cost of Rs 60 crore, the TRS Vikarabad district office and laying the foundation stone for the construction of a government medical college, the Chief Minister targeted Modi and the BJP.

He expressed severe anger over the incident of five to 10 BJP workers trying to obstruct his convoy and waving BJP flags on his way to Vikarabad. He warned BJP workers that they would be “reduced to pieces” if the TRS cadres retaliated.

The Chief Minister asked people to join hands to send the BJP-led government at the Centre home in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to pave way for the formation of 'people's government' at the Centre that would work for welfare of all sections of society and respect the rights of states.

He said people would only get cheated if they believed the BJP, which saw welfare schemes as 'freebies' and wanted all welfare schemes being implemented by states to be scrapped. "Narendra Modi has become an enemy of Telangana. His government is creating hurdles in the growth of Telangana. There is no substance in the PM's speech delivered at the Red Fort on Independence Day. He just tied a colourful ‘rumaal’ on his head, told stories and dialogues for an hour and left. There was nothing beneficial for people in his speech," Rao said.

He stated that Vikarabad district was a reality because of the formation of Telangana state. "Did we even dream earlier that Vikarabad would one day become a district, will get a Rs 60 crore collectorate, a medical college and a degree college? All these were possible because of the formation of Telangana state,” he said.

“I only owe one thing to Vikarabad people now. That is to bring Krishna water through the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project. But it's Modi and the BJP who are obstructing this project by not determining Telangana's water share in Krishna river for the last eight years. I have submitted hundred representations to finalise the water sharing issue but they don't listen,” Rao said.

“If Telangana BJP leaders have guts, they should take up this issue with Modi and secure Telangana's share instead of waving flags and trying to obstruct my bus. But they don't open their mouths before Modi because  their pants get wet when they see him." Rao charged.

Rao promised people that despite hurdles by the Modi government, he would complete the Palarmur-RR project, bring Krishna water and irrigate four lakh acres in erstwhile Rangareddy district.

Rao asked people to debate widely among themselves whether they wanted the TRS which gave 24x7 free power to agriculture, 2x7 quality power to all sectors, supplied treated water to all households through Mission Bhagiratha, Rs 10,000 per acre per year towards Rythu Bandhu, Rs 5 lakh free insurance to farmers under Rythu Bima, Rs 1 lakh for Kalyana Lakshmi/ Shaadi Mubarak, hundreds of residential schools etc or wanted a BJP government which wanted all states to stop these welfare schemes  by terming them as 'freebies', wanted to install meters to agriculture pump sets and collect power charges from farmers in the name of electricity reforms.

He also asked people to think about what were the prices of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG cylinders earlier and where they were now under the BJP regime.

"The country's progress is deteriorating day by day. Prices of essentials and unemployment escalated. The time has come to dethrone the BJP government at the Centre. We should chase away the evil forces. We should be ready and dedicated to build a strong and bright India in the future," Rao said.

