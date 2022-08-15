  
Nation Politics 15 Aug 2022 Centre destroying sp ...
Nation, Politics

Centre destroying spirit of federalism: KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Aug 15, 2022, 11:47 pm IST
Updated Aug 15, 2022, 11:47 pm IST
In his Independence Day speech at Golconda Fort on Monday, Rao accused the Centre of conspiring to weaken states economically by imposing financial restrictions, projecting welfare schemes as 'freebies' and burdening people with taxes. (Photo: By Arrangement)
 In his Independence Day speech at Golconda Fort on Monday, Rao accused the Centre of conspiring to weaken states economically by imposing financial restrictions, projecting welfare schemes as 'freebies' and burdening people with taxes. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the fight against 'parivaarvaad' (nepotism) and corruption in his Independence Day speech, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao lashed out at the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of destroying the "spirit of federalism."

In his Independence Day speech at Golconda Fort on Monday, Rao accused the Centre of conspiring to weaken states economically by imposing financial restrictions, projecting welfare schemes as 'freebies' and burdening people with taxes. "The elders in power at the Centre are using hateful politics to divide the people in order to cover up their failures. These people are carrying out fascist attacks today in order to disrupt India's peaceful coexistence for generations. The souls of the freedom fighters will surely scream at this evil," he said.

The CM also took a dig at the Centre for reducing states’ FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) limits, claiming that Telangana's debt was well within permissible limits and that it was the Centre that had exceeded the FRBM.

The CM also announced lowering the age ceiling for Aasara pensions which would add 10 lakh beneficiaries and extending the scheme to dialysis patients.

"Governments' primary responsibility is to ensure public welfare. The Centre, which failed in this responsibility, is now insulting the welfare schemes provided by the states to the poor by terming them freebies,” Rao stated.

He said that the architects of the Constitution had envisioned the Centre and states leading the "chariot of progress like a pair of horses”. “That is why the federal structure was established. The current central government sitting on the throne of Delhi is undermining federal values,” the CM stated.

The Centre has been collecting revenue in the form of cesses rather than in the form of taxes with the malicious intention of reducing this share. Through this, 11.4 per cent of revenue due to the states in 2022-23 will be deducted. It means that states are only getting 29.6 per cent of the money instead of 41 per cent. This is unfair, Rao noted.

The Centre was imposing cuts on the loans taken by the states under the FRBM limit. The very first Article of the Constitution which states that India is a union of states was being mocked. Decisions on the subjects in the concurrent list are being taken without consulting the states. In this way, the Centre wanted to enforce the anti-farmer black laws, the CM said.

From infant milk to crematorium construction, the Centre was taxing everything and putting a huge burden on the poor and middle-class people. The economic development of the country has been stunted due to the inefficient management of the Centre. Inflation has increased and prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing. The rupee's value in the international market has reached an all-time low, while the country's unemployment rate is rising, he noted.

“India is globally acclaimed as a country of unity in diversity. Various trends are emerging today that are harming India’s reputation. Disruptive forces are attempting to stoke religious passions, harm the atmosphere of peace and harmony and thus impede our state’s development. The state’s intelligentsia, the youth, the students, everyone needs to be vigilant and thwart the conspiracies of these forces," he said.

The CM quoted the Centre’s figures to refute reports that Telangana is drowning in debt. For the fiscal year 2019-20, the total state debt is Rs 2,25,450 crore. In 2014, Telangana inherited a debt of Rs 75,577 crore from the erstwhile AP. That means the Telangana government's debt was only Rs 1,49,873 crore. The government used this loan amount as an investment cost for construction of projects.

 "When we look at the debt ratio in GSDP, 22 of the 28 states in the country have more debt than our state. While our state's debt ratio to GSDP is 23.5 per cent, the country's debt ratio in GDP is 50.4 per cent. In any case, the state debt is within the FRBM limits. Ignoring this fact, some people are spreading misinformation about the state's debt in order to denigrate our state,” Rao said.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, prime minister narendra modi, 75th independence day, federalism, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

KTR asks Modi if he will cancel welfare schemes
Free education, healthcare are not freebies: Kejriwal
Education and health schemes are not freebies: Stalin
DC Edit | Freebies: It’s not courts’ call

Latest From Nation

The videos feature Vigneshwar Reddy who belongs to the TRS firing off the weapon with his cousin Vikram at a farmhouse located at Nazdik Singaram village of Yacharam police limits. — DC Image

TRS leader, cousin fire in the air at farmhouse

Hydeabad police chief C.V. Anand unfurls the Tricolour flag at the new Integrated Command Control Centre in Banjara Hills, in Hyderabad on Monday. — DC

C V Anand hoists national flag at ICCC

Justice Bhuyan (in picture) pointed out that close to 2.40 lakh cases were pending in the High Court and steps are being taken to tackle the challenge on a priority basis. As part of their ongoing expansion, six more judges will be sworn in on Tuesday, he said. — DC Image

Virtual court proceedings here to stay, avers Justice Bhuyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)

PM's call against family rule and corruption echoes in TS



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP urges Maha Governor to order floor test; Uddhav asks rebel MLAs to return

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday made an appeal asking rebel MLAs to return and hold talks with him. (PTI file photo)

BJP, Congress spread lies on social media during 2019 polls: Study

The study examined 1,014 fact-checked stories from March 10 to May 23, 2019 and discovered that the BJP and Congress were responsible for the vast majority of misinformation posts. — AFP

'Overjoyed' by response to Har Ghar Tiranga: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

India witnessing ‘death of democracy’, alleges Rahul

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, wearing black clothes, during a protest march as part of party’s nationwide protest over price rise, unemployment and GST hike on essential items, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (PTI)

‘Kisanputra’ Dhankhar is 14th Vice-President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Vice-President designate Jagdeep Dhankar during a meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->