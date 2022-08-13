  
Nation Politics 13 Aug 2022 KTR asks Modi if he ...
Nation, Politics

KTR asks Modi if he will cancel welfare schemes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 13, 2022, 11:47 pm IST
Updated Aug 13, 2022, 11:47 pm IST
TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter/ File)
 TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter/ File)

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday posed a series of questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to answer these “as honestly as possible” during his Independence Day address on August 15.

Rama Rao, in a statement, questioned Modi on what a freebie is according to his definition, and if he considered welfare schemes aimed to uplift the poor, downtrodden, and the disadvantaged, as freebies. Telangana, he said, was implementing several welfare schemes including Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, and wondered if Modi considered these freebies.

 He said the Modi government’s actions on the economy were pushing the country into danger, and cited a recent CAG report which warned that India was spending 37 per cent of its annual income on paying interests on loans taken by the Centre. “According to the FRBM Act, the central government should not borrow more than 40% of the GDP, but the Modi government has already incurred 54% of its debt. The CAG has warned that if the situation continues like this, there is a risk of ‘collapse of the country's economy,” Rama Rao said.

Among the questions he posed to Modi was the policy on public welfare, the quantum of loans waived  or written off for “you crony capitalist friends,” loans waived for farmers, and whether he will cancel welfare schemes being implemented in the states where BJP is in power.

Rama Rao also asked if Modi will face the next polls with an announcement that all free welfare schemes will be cancelled, and if his government would enact a law, or amend the Constitution  to cancel all the welfare schemes in the country.

...
Tags: it minister k.t. rama rao, prime minister narendra modi, 75th independence day, telangana welfare schemes, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The video of Minister Srinivas Goud firing into the air went viral on social media. (By Arrangement)

Opposition slams Goud over gun firing

Since it was learnt that the Government of Andhra Pradesh had approved the construction of the two reservoirs across the Kosasthalaiyar, the move had caused great anguish among the people living in areas in and around Chennai as they depended on the river’s flows for drinking water and to a small extent for irrigation, Stalin said. — PTI

Stalin tells Jagan to drop plans on dams

Viral fevers are high among adults in Adilabad compared to other districts. People are demanding proper chlorination and removal of garbage dumps from all stretches. (Representational Photo/AP)

First swine flu positive case reported from Adilabad

People walk in a rally ahead of India's Independence Day in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP)

Hyderabad awash with Tricolor on rooftops



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nitish Kumar to work for Opposition parties unity in 2024 elections

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar interacts with the media, in Patna, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Munugode development gets TRS boost after my resignation: Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy

Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. (DC file photo)

Nitish Kumar calls meet of MPs&MLAs today amid buzz on rift with BJP

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI)

Nitish resigns as NDA's Chief Minister; stakes claim to form new govt

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar with Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap, in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Kumar, Tuesday submitted his resignation from the post of Bihar's CM to Governor Phagu Chauhan. (PTI Photo)

KCR not to receive PM Modi at Hyderabad airport, third time in six months

In February this year, KCR had remained absent during the Prime Minister's visit to Hyderabad. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->