  
Nation Politics 29 Jul 2022 KTR condemns scrappi ...
Nation, Politics

KTR condemns scrapping of ITIR, terms Centre ‘a curse on TS’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 29, 2022, 10:44 pm IST
Updated Jul 29, 2022, 10:44 pm IST
IT minister K.T. Rama Rao on Friday castigated the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, as ITIR project for Hyderabad stood scrapped. (Photo: Twitter)
 IT minister K.T. Rama Rao on Friday castigated the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, as ITIR project for Hyderabad stood scrapped. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao on Friday castigated the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, terming it as a ‘curse on Telangana’, following a statement by the Union government in Parliament that the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project for Hyderabad stood scrapped.

The BJP government at the Centre was ‘indulging in cheap politics,’ Rama Rao said, adding that the Modi government scrapped the ITIR project because the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) was politically opposing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Calling scrapping of the ITIR shameful, Rama Rao said the statement of Union minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Parliament clearly showed how the Modi government had cheated the people of the country.

Severely criticising the Centre, Rama Rao said there was no truth in its claim that it granted other projects to compensate for the ITIR project.

He said it was incorrect on the part of the Centre to say that the ITIR was scrapped because it sanctioned smart cities and industrial corridors to Telangana. He ridiculed the BJP government for claiming to have scrapped a project dedicated for IT sector development in lieu of other non-IT projects.

“Telangana did not benefit even from the schemes that the Union government claims to have extended. This shows the intellectual bankruptcy of the Modi government,” Rama Rao added.

The BJP-governed states like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh received huge funds under various Central schemes. “But when it comes to Telangana, every penny is counted and shown as a reason to scrap projects,” Rama Rao said. “What has the Modi government given to Hyderabad as ITIR’s replacement? The Prime Minister must answer,” he demanded.

Lying was in the BJP’s DNA, he said, and added that Union minister Chandrasekhar effortlessly did the same now. Despite several pleas to the Prime Minister and other Union ministers during visits to Delhi by him and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, there was no positive response even after continuous persuasion from their side, he said.

Rama Rao also said after witnessing the Centre’s inaction, he gave multiple representations to announce any scheme that would boost Hyderabad’s IT sector, on the lines of ITIR project. But not a single penny was sanctioned for Hyderabad’s IT sector, he added.

Modi must apologise to the youth of Telangana for failing to deliver on his promises, Rama Rao said.

...
Tags: information technology investment region (itir), bharatiya janata party (bjp), narendra modi, it minister k.t. rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Doctors held a meeting in Guntur on Friday and decided to express their unwillingness to join APVVP by arguing that they were working at present under the control of the directorate of medical education and do not want any change. (Representational Photo: DC Photo)

Govt doctors not willing to join Vaidya Vidhana Parishad

With the monsoon in full force, hawkers and sellers are being forced to sell their wares while taking cover under trees or in small tents set up alongside the road. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Heavy rains wash out hawkers’ business

Musi beautification works carried out at a cost Rs 11 crore were washed away in the recent flood caused by heavy rains in the city and on its outskirts. (Photo:DC)

Floods wash away Rs 11 crore Musi beautification works

The GHMC staff has chopped dozens if trees at Indira Park in the heart of the city to construct a tennis court on the premises allegedly without taking permission from the forest department. — Representational Image/DC File Photo

GHMC chops at Indira Park for tennis court



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sonia Gandhi, Smriti Irani face-off sparks war of words

Union Minister Smriti Irani speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

Uddhav Thackeray demands mid-term elections in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray during a press conference at Matoshree in Mumbai, Friday, July 8, 2022. (PTI)

India sams China, Pak over PoK project

India on Tuesday severely criticised the reported move by both China and Pakistan for third-party participation in some projects on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). (PTI Photo)

Congress to highlight Telangana floods in Parliament session

Reddy also criticised PM Narendra Modi, claiming that he announced Rs 1,000 crore flood relief for Gujarat, but was ignoring Telangana. — DC File Image

BJP picks WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for Vice-President poll

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. Dhankhar has been chosen as the BJP-led NDA's candidate for vice-presidential elections in 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->