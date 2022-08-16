Chugh, Kishan condemn TRS attack on Bandi yatra

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his TRS were resorting to using thugs in a desperate attempt to stop the BJP’s democratic activities, said Tarun Chugh, BJP national general secretary and incharge of state affairs, on Tuesday.

Condemning the attack on state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangrama Yatra in Jangaon on Monday, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said BJP workers, particularly in Munugode, were being harassed by the government with false cases being foisted on them.

“Desperate and feeling hopeless, they are resorting to attacks on Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra. Chandrashekar Rao is afraid of the BJP and is worried that his son will not be able to become the Chief Minister after him,” he said.

Chugh said the BJP was getting stronger with increasing support from people. “The Chief Minister is afraid of this support, and is using TRS goondas to stop the padayatra. It will not stop no matter what. We will go into every village in the state, and every one of our programmes to reach out to people will continue,” Chugh declared.

“The harder Chandrashekar Rao holds on to the sands of power in his fist, the faster the sand will slip out. The people have already decided that they no longer want Chandrashekar Rao and the TRS government,” he said.

Chugh also had a word of advice to the state police, who he said, allowed a free run to TRS goons on Monday when they attacked Sanjay’s yatra. “I appeal to the police. Don’t be a ‘darbari’ (courtier), be an ‘adhikari’ (authority). Chandrashekar Rao is the Chief Minister, not your master. You serve the people who are the masters. Remember the oaths you took while joining service,” he said.

Kishan Reddy, who also spoke on the Chief Minister skipping the ‘At Home’ function at the Raj Bhavan hosted by Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, said, “Chandrashekar Rao is disrespecting norms, and institutions. Officials are forced not to follow protocol when she visits districts. He did not go to the Prime Minister’s programmes despite receiving invitations. He is scared of the land shifting under his feet and losing power.”