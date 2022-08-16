  
Nation Politics 15 Aug 2022 TRS men clash with B ...
Nation, Politics

TRS men clash with BJP workers at Bandi Sanjay meeting

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA AND PULI SHARATH KUMAR
Published Aug 16, 2022, 12:08 am IST
Updated Aug 16, 2022, 7:10 am IST
TRS and BJP workers clash with each other during BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangram Yatra at Devaruppala in Jangaon district on Monday. — DC Image
 TRS and BJP workers clash with each other during BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangram Yatra at Devaruppala in Jangaon district on Monday. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: Patience and the ability to take political criticism from the BJP appears to be running thin in the TRS, with ruling party workers on Monday attacking a public meeting addressed by state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Devaruppala of Jangaon district.

Ruling party workers threw stones and attacked BJP workers which resulted in a clash between workers of the two sides that left several injured.

Infuritated, Sanjay called Director-General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy from the spot on the phone and demanded immediate action against those who started the clash. He accused the police of not acting despite having advance knowledge of TRS trouble-mongers planning to disrupt his Praja Sangrama Yatra.

Warning the DGP to “not test the patience of the BJP” by allowing TRS goons to run riot, Sanjay asked Mahendar Reddy if the “police in the state was receiving salaries from the pocket of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, or from Pragathi Bhavan.” He also slammed the Warangal police commissioner and accused him of behaving like a TRS activist instead of controlling law and order.

The incident occurred days before Telangana is set to see two high profile political rallies – one to be addressed by Chief Minister .K Chandrashekar Rao, and another by Union home minister Amit Shah — this coming weekend as the TRS and the BJP battle for Munugode Assembly seat.

TRS workers began pelting stones while Sanjay was addressing the crowd and questioned the TRS government about how jobs it gave the unemployed youth. Local TRS workers and leaders, present near the dais, got into an argument with BJP workers at the spot, resulting in heated arguments between the two sides.

It soon turned into a clash with TRS pelting stones at the BJP workers. In turn, the BJP workers retaliated by beating some TRS workers with sticks. The clashes soon spread to two other locations in the area with TRS workers attacking and damaging vehicles of BJP women leaders who came from Medchal district to attend the event.

It was more than half an hour before the police reacted and tried to separate the clashing sides by caning workers.

Party workers from both sides sustained injuries, with some suffering bleeding wounds on their heads. The injured were shifted to the government area hospital in Jangaon for treatment.

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, reacting to the clash, said, “Not only on the TRS workers, but the BJP goondas pelted stones,” and used rods and sticks in the clash. The government will punish everyone responsible for the incident. He was speaking after visiting the hospital to meet with injured TRS workers.

Dayakar Rao said BJP workers started the clash. “Sanjay was accompanied by 500 goondas,” he alleged. “When Sanjay made baseless comments against CM and his family, and against me, some TRS workers objected which resulted in an argument.”

The minister’s comments were flayed by BJP national vice-president D.K. Aruna. In a statement, she demanded the immediate filing of a case by the police on Dayakar Rao for instigating the clash. “It is a peaceful padayatra with permission from the police,” she said, and warned the TRS saying not to test BJP’s patience.

Others who condemned the attack on the padayatra were BJP’s Jangaon district president Dasamanth Reddy who said Dayakar Rao had hinted earlier that there could be resistance to Sanjay’s padayatra, the police did nothing to prevent the incident.

Also condemning the incident were BJP leaders former MLA Ch Ramachandra Reddy, Dr Sravan Dasoju, party general secretary Dugyala Pradeep Kumar, and spokespersons N.V. Subhash, Rani Rudrama, and J. Sangappa.

...
Tags: ‪bjp, telangana rashtra samithi (trs), bandi sanjay kumar, m. mahendar reddy
Location: India, Telangana, jangaon


Horoscope 16 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, had recently announced that 75 life convicts would be released on Independence Day. . — Twitter

I-Day: 28 life convicts to be released in Telangana

BJP Andhra Pradesh chief Somu Veerraju (DC file image)

Veerraju calls for developing Andhra Pradesh

The commemoration of 75 years of independence started on March 12, 2021, as a 75-week countdown to August 15, and will continue till Independence Day next year, Kishan Reddy said. — DC File Image

Har Ghar Tiranga receives massive online response too

Energy special chief secretary K. Vijayanand also said that the state government had also entered into an agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India to purchase 7,000 mw of power to strength and to continue free power to farmers for the next 30 years. — Represe

AP Discoms enter into LPS with Centre to resolve their liability: Official



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP urges Maha Governor to order floor test; Uddhav asks rebel MLAs to return

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday made an appeal asking rebel MLAs to return and hold talks with him. (PTI file photo)

BJP, Congress spread lies on social media during 2019 polls: Study

The study examined 1,014 fact-checked stories from March 10 to May 23, 2019 and discovered that the BJP and Congress were responsible for the vast majority of misinformation posts. — AFP

'Overjoyed' by response to Har Ghar Tiranga: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

India witnessing ‘death of democracy’, alleges Rahul

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, wearing black clothes, during a protest march as part of party’s nationwide protest over price rise, unemployment and GST hike on essential items, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (PTI)

‘Kisanputra’ Dhankhar is 14th Vice-President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Vice-President designate Jagdeep Dhankar during a meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->