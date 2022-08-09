Bandi's padayatra footwear becomes popular keepsake for fans

Carrying the party flag, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar leads a large following on day two of the third phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra. — DC

HYDERABAD: What does one need for a padayatra? Determination, stamina, and a good reason or a few good reasons, to leg it across the state, which BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar appears to have oodles of. And, of course, a good pair of shoes or other footwear to that will not kill the legs during the long daily walks.

But a peculiar problem has been dogging Sanjay during his padayatra.

Disappearing footwear.

“It does not happen often, or every day,” Sanjay said. But there have been instances of him leaving his footwear outside a home, or some other location, only to find them gone when he returns, as they have become sort of keepsakes for some people. "They just took them away saying 'Sanjay Anna's shoes'," according to the state BJP president. Sometimes, two people split the pair and take them away, most likely as souvenirs of the padayatra.

“We had this happen particularly during the second phase. That left us scrambling to find shoes he can wear,” a close associate of Sanjay told Deccan Chronicle. After those experiences, someone in his entourage carries a spare pair of shoes, just in case.

“We did not have this happen so far in the third phase,” the associate said, adding “it can happen again. And if it does, we are now prepared.”