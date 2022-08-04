  
Nation Politics 03 Aug 2022 KCR's promises ...
Nation, Politics

KCR's promises have not been kept: Bandi Sanjay

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Aug 4, 2022, 12:41 am IST
Updated Aug 4, 2022, 7:43 am IST
Carrying the party flag, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar leads a large following on day two of the third phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra on Wednesday. — DC
 Carrying the party flag, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar leads a large following on day two of the third phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra on Wednesday. — DC

HYDERABAD: The byelection to the Munugode Assembly seat, when it takes place, will not just be about that one constituency but the future of Telangana. When the BJP wins this bypoll, will Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao learn the lesson that the state is tired of the TRS and its misgovernance, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Wednesday.

He also criticised state Congress president A. Revanth Reddy, saying that the Congress leader has been assured by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao that the cash-for-vote case in which the TPCC is the prime accused, will not be pursued. This was the reason why Revanth Reddy was going hammer and tongs at the BJP.

Addressing a meeting at Bhongir in the evening on the second day of the third phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, Sanjay said there will be no stopping the BJP from coming to power in Telangana if 80 per cent of the population who are Hindus decide to join forces against the TRS, which is in cahoots with the AIMIM.

Sanjay, however, made it clear that the BJP was not against any religion. “Where KCR is hand in glove with the MIM which insults Hindu deities we will not stay silent and will bend their necks. If all the Hindus unite, there is no reason why the BJP cannot defeat the TRS in the Assembly elections,” he said.

Sanjay started the second day of his padayatra from Basvapur and reached Bhongir in the evening. He said the ‘Cheneta Bima’ announcement was forced out from the TRS government only because of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, and added that none of the promises made by the Chief Minister have been kept, be it financial aid under Kalyana Laxmi, Shaadi Mubaarak schemes, giving two-bedroom houses for the poor, or pensions for the poor and the aged.

He also said the Bhongir municipality had been left to its device and the TRS government did not take up any development works, but this will change and the town will be fully developed once the BJP comes to power in the state.

...
Tags: bandi sanjay, telangana news, telangana politics, telangana bjp, bandi sanjay padayatra, munugode bypoll
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

KTR hits back at Bandi Sanjay on weavers’ insurance scheme
Bandi embarks on 3rd phase of padayatra, says it's time to oust TRS
RTI ‘war’: Toddy tappers corp not paid, finds Bandi
MIM stronghold within BJP grasp: Bandi

Latest From Nation

Shiv Sena chief and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray (PTI)

'Real' Shiv Sena fight: SC breather for Thackeray faction

West Bengal police personnel detain three Jharkhand Congress MLAs after a huge amount of cash was found in their vehicle on Saturday, in Howrah district (PTI Photo)

Jharkhand MLAs' cash seizure: WB CID teams 'detained' in Delhi, Guwahati

Granting bail, the court stated that Malik should give attendance before the Investigation Officer twice a month (Representational image)

Prime accused in JH rape case gets bail

In the wake of an increase in the number of Monkeypox cases in the country, isolation rooms have been made operational for the treatment of such infections in three central government hospitals. (DC)

Delhi reports 4th Monkeypox case, India tally goes up to 9



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

JMM switches tack, to now back Oppn’s Alva in V-P poll

Opposition candidate Margaret Alva. (File)

SC calls for expert panel to regulate poll freebies

Supreme Court (PTI)

Cong leaders change display pics on social media accounts to Nehru holding tricolour

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and the party's official handle on Twitter and other social media platforms posted a photograph of Nehru with the tricolour as their display pictures. (Twitter/@RahulGandhi)

Rahul Gandhi initiated into Lingayat sect in Karnataka

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being initiated into the Lingayat sect by the seer of Muruga Mutt, in Chitradurga. (PTI)

ED raids office of National Herald as Congress protests

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) members stage a protest outside the office of National Herald newspaper amid a raid by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials as part of an ongoing money laundering probe, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->