KCR's promises have not been kept: Bandi Sanjay

Carrying the party flag, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar leads a large following on day two of the third phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra on Wednesday. — DC

HYDERABAD: The byelection to the Munugode Assembly seat, when it takes place, will not just be about that one constituency but the future of Telangana. When the BJP wins this bypoll, will Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao learn the lesson that the state is tired of the TRS and its misgovernance, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Wednesday.

He also criticised state Congress president A. Revanth Reddy, saying that the Congress leader has been assured by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao that the cash-for-vote case in which the TPCC is the prime accused, will not be pursued. This was the reason why Revanth Reddy was going hammer and tongs at the BJP.

Addressing a meeting at Bhongir in the evening on the second day of the third phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, Sanjay said there will be no stopping the BJP from coming to power in Telangana if 80 per cent of the population who are Hindus decide to join forces against the TRS, which is in cahoots with the AIMIM.

Sanjay, however, made it clear that the BJP was not against any religion. “Where KCR is hand in glove with the MIM which insults Hindu deities we will not stay silent and will bend their necks. If all the Hindus unite, there is no reason why the BJP cannot defeat the TRS in the Assembly elections,” he said.

Sanjay started the second day of his padayatra from Basvapur and reached Bhongir in the evening. He said the ‘Cheneta Bima’ announcement was forced out from the TRS government only because of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, and added that none of the promises made by the Chief Minister have been kept, be it financial aid under Kalyana Laxmi, Shaadi Mubaarak schemes, giving two-bedroom houses for the poor, or pensions for the poor and the aged.

He also said the Bhongir municipality had been left to its device and the TRS government did not take up any development works, but this will change and the town will be fully developed once the BJP comes to power in the state.