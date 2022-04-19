Nation Politics 19 Apr 2022 TRS cadre can’ ...
Nation, Politics

TRS cadre can’t stop padayatra, says Bandi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 19, 2022, 1:21 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2022, 6:53 am IST
Sanjay, declaring that the TRS rule in Telangana was on its last legs, predicted that it would not last longer than six months
BJP Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar (C). (Image by Arrangement)
 BJP Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar (C). (Image by Arrangement)

HYDERABAD: BJP Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday said threats and attacks by the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) workers on his Praja Sangrama Yatra would not deter him or his party activists from highlighting the failures of the state government. 

“Whatever you want to throw at me, you can, but you cannot stop me from my padayatra,” Sanjay said following an incident involving a group of TRS activists attempting to block his padayatra in Vemula village of Itikyal mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district that resulted in an altercation between the BJP and the TRS workers.

 

“If the Chief Minister wants to highlight his so-called achievements, he too can undertake a padayatra and meet people. Nobody is stopping him. What is our fault? Is it that we are highlighting the plight of people under TRS rule? Just because of this, will the TRS people attack us?” Sanjay asked.

Sanjay, declaring that the TRS rule in Telangana was on its last legs, predicted that it would not last longer than six months.

“If true rule of people has to come in Telangana, then governance from palatial homes must come to an end. This government owes `60,000 crore to power utilities, and is not in a position to pay. It will be the BJP government that will come to power and do so,” he said.

 

“I have been on the road for five days now, meeting people and finding out their lives and difficulties. During the first phase of my padayatra, I learnt a lot about the problems faced by people. This is the second phase now. My padayatra is not for votes or seats. I am here to meet people to understand how challenging their lives have become,” he said.

The government, he said, was foisting cases on BJP leaders and workers irrespective of the issue they were highlighting. “Whether it was about GO 317, of housing for the poor, or podu farmers’ problems, we have been targeted, lathi-charged, and jailed. But we have not lost heart and will continue to highlight the misdeeds of this government,” he said.

 

...
Tags: bandi sanjay
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 19 April 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Louis Banks says his life changed due to the electricity crisis in Calcutta. — DC Image

You can make a mark with your own songs, says Banks

Vasudha Nagraj, counsel for the petitioner, informed the court that some families in Jayashankar Bhupalpally were yet to be paid the amount. — Representational image/DC

High Court: Pay ex gratia to farmers’ families

On repeated protocol violations she has been subjected to in Telangana, Dr Soundararajan said the Centre would do what it needed to do on this front. The office of the Governor had special powers and it was in this context she took up a programme for the development of tribal communities in Telangana, she (in picture) said. — Twitter

No politics in my work, asserts Telangana Governor

For the last two years, the Congress has been demanding the exact toll, he said. Rather than giving the actual figures, they have attempted to suppress the numbers just to cover up their failure in creating adequate health infrastructure, Sravan (in picture) alleged. — DC Image

Dasoju hits out at Centre, TS on Covid



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress rules out pact with TRS in Telangana

Telangana State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC)

Mamata calls non-BJP CMs' meet on Centre's interference

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Pak hits out at India, US over terror swipe

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (2R) and leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) and collation partners of the newly formed government Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (L) leave after a meeting in Karachi on April 13, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Bengal by-polls: Clean sweep in sight for TMC in Asansol, Ballygunge

TMC candidate Babul Supriyo at the counting centre during Ballygunge Assembly by-polls result day in Kolkata, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (PTI)

BJP favouring North, says RTI activist

Chhattisgarh has been allotted 11 Navodaya schools, Gujarat 8, Madhya Pradesh 4, Uttar Pradesh 6, Jammu and Kashmir 5 and Delhi 7. (Representational Image/ DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->