  
Nation Politics 02 Aug 2022 It will be TRS Vs Ra ...
Nation, Politics

It will be TRS Vs Rajgopal in Munugode

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Aug 2, 2022, 11:51 pm IST
Updated Aug 3, 2022, 12:11 am IST
Munugode Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. (DC File Photo)
 Munugode Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. (DC File Photo)

MUNUGODE: The Munugode electorate, by and large, believes that if there is a byelection, it would be a fight between MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), with the former having an edge as of now.

Even hardcore Congress workers, who refused to sail with Rajgopal Reddy in the event of his switching over to the BJP, seem to have resigned to the bitter reality that the Congress is being relegated to the third position.

The TRS has been facing anti-incumbency for various reasons including delay in pensions, steep hike in prices of essential commodities, unemployment and flip flops over the paddy procurement besides the general boredom. But, the electorate is confident that the TRS candidate, whoever it is, will have the support of traditional voters and the Left parties, which represented the segment earlier.

“We have seen how entire government machinery and loads of money were kept at the disposal of the TRS candidate in Huzurabad,” pointed out Lakshminarayana, a local shopkeeper.

People with whom Deccan Chronicle interacted seem to have understood Rajgopal Reddy’s limitation in developing the constituency as an Opposition MLA. “He got the streetlights fixed with his own fund,” said a coconut vendor at Munugode Crossroads and a bystander added, “He extends financial aid in the event of marriages, accidents or funerals.”

In a repeat of Huzurabad, it will be Rajgopal Reddy who will make an impact on his own rather than as being a BJP candidate. However, the party, unlike in Huzurabad, had minimal base in the constituency with its candidates securing 27,000 and 12,000 votes in previous polls.

“Rajgopal’s entry will give a huge fillip to the BJP,” said Pradeep, a hotel worker who migrated from Karnataka and a staunch “bhakt” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rajgopal Reddy’s entry could become the gateway for BJP’s journey into the combined Nalgonda district.

The worst-hit would be the local Congress leaders who see a bleak future for the party in what was its stronghold. “We made repeated requests to Rajgopal Reddy not to resign and made it clear that we would not accompany him to BJP,” said a party leader having a position in Chandur mandal. The leaders also feel that party stalwart and former MLA Palvai Govardhan Reddy’s daughter could not have her way in constituency politics till now due to the presence of Rajgopal Reddy.

The TRS is bogged down with internal feuds with two more leaders — Karnati Vidyasagar, a confidant of minister K.T. Rama Rao, and Ravi Mudiraj, a rich businessman from Munugode —pitching for party ticket along with former MLA Prabhakar Reddy.

In terms of development, the area is well connected with roads most of which are in good condition. Farmers have been getting Rythu Bandhu and were appreciative of adequate power supply to the farm sector. Construction of burial grounds for performing last rites in a dignified manner has also been appreciated by the villagers.

...
Tags: telangana rashtra samiti (trs), congress workers, anti-incumbency, telangana news, mla komatireddy rajgopal reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya. (File)

Demand in LS to rename AIIMS Mangalagiri after Pingali

With the sensational Huzurabad bypoll fresh in mind, the electorate here was confident of the Munugode constituency drawing attention of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who they felt would announce a slew of projects and welfare schemes ahead of the byelection. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Munugodu ground

They said Venkateswara Rao was talking to his friend by parking his vehicle on the left side of the road without creating any hurdle to the traffic -- near Mendupalem bridge in Kesavadasupalem village of Sakhinetipalli mandal, at night, on July 30. — Representational Image/DC

HR Forum seeks probe into attack on RTI activist by Razole MLA’s gunman and cops

Errabelli Pradeep Rao .(DC Image)

Errabelli Pradeep Rao, brother of Panchayat Raj minister, likely to quit TRS



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Major blow to Sena: ED detains Sanjay Raut after raids at house

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut being taken to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with a money laundering case, in Mumbai, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (PTI)

Sonia Gandhi, Smriti Irani face-off sparks war of words

Union Minister Smriti Irani speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

Uddhav Thackeray demands mid-term elections in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray during a press conference at Matoshree in Mumbai, Friday, July 8, 2022. (PTI)

Rs 10 crore, ministerial berth offered to MLAs for toppling Jharkhand govt: Congress

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. (PTI Photo)

BJP urges Maha Governor to order floor test; Uddhav asks rebel MLAs to return

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday made an appeal asking rebel MLAs to return and hold talks with him. (PTI file photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->