Anticipating bypoll, TRS to hold public meeting in Rajagopal constituency

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jul 25, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Jul 26, 2022, 7:27 am IST
Power minister G Jagadish Reddy inducts Edem Kailasam, an activist who spearheaded the fight for the Gattupal mandal, in Munugode on Monday. (DC)
 Power minister G Jagadish Reddy inducts Edem Kailasam, an activist who spearheaded the fight for the Gattupal mandal, in Munugode on Monday. (DC)

Hyderabad: After creating Gattupal in Munugode Assembly constituency as a mandal status, the TRS plans to hold a public meeting on Tuesday to thank Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for fulfilling the long-pending demand.

In a significant political move, the TRS on Monday inducted Edem Kailasam, convener of the Gattuppal Mandala Sadhana Samiti — which fought for the mandal status — into the party fold in the presence of energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy in Suryapet.

The developments gain significance in the backdrop of Munugode’s Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy’s probable defection to the BJP, which would lead to a bypoll in the constituency.

Anticipating a bypoll within six months, the TRS has entrusted the responsibility of securing the seat to Jagadish Reddy.

On Sunday, the TRS inducted several local leaders from Congress and BJP into party ranks in Munugode.

In a media address, Jagadish Reddy said that people from all mandals in Munugode are expected to attend the public meeting on Tuesday. He listed the elimination of fluorosis, providing treated drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha and creating new mandals for people to avail of government services as the party’s main accomplishments for the district.

Tags: gattuppal mandal status, munugode assembly constituency, telangana politics
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


