Rajgopal calls it quits, Munugode braces for bypoll

HYDERABAD: Ending days of suspense, Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy on Tuesday announced his resignation from the Congress and his Assembly seat. With the Assembly constituency all set to go for bypoll after the development, the Congress began to search for the right candidate.

While announcing the decision to mediapersons at his residence, Rajgopal Reddy refuted the charge that his decision was made under pressure, and said it was for the “sake of the people” of his constituency. He said he would be formally submitting a letter of resignation to the Assembly Speaker shortly. However, he clarified that a decision on joining the BJP would be taken after discussing it with the people of his constituency.

“No one forced me and it is a decision taken voluntarily. Before joining any other party, I shall be discussing with people,” he clarified, in an emotional tone.

However, Rajgopal Reddy who refuted reports that he would join the BJP in the first week of August gave clear indications of joining the saffron party by emphasising that it was only the BJP leadership which had the strength to take on the ‘autocratic rule’ of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

“If suspended from the Congress, I would have continued as an independent. But this will be a wakeup call for the people of Telangana. I took this decision so that people will get justice by ending the family rule. This will save democracy and I shall continue to serve Munugode, which has given me a chance to serve for the past 3-4 years,” he said.

Younger brother of MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Rajgopal Reddy took strong exception to the way allegations were being made that his decision was influenced by business prospects. “There is no relationship between my business and politics and I never misused my position. Our family business is being handled by my son and the coal contracts being highlighted were won transparently through ‘Global Open Competitive Tender’. I praised the BJP some three years ago and Chhattisgarh's contract was sealed in March 2022,” he emphasised.

Rajgopal Reddy who always remained critical of TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday openly flayed the ‘undemocratic’ style of the ‘outsider’. “It is a clear case of hijacking the party and the party men need not work hard to make him a Chief Minister,” he said.