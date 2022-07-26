  
Nation Politics 26 Jul 2022 Rajagopal Reddy rema ...
Nation, Politics

Rajagopal Reddy remains uncertain over shifting to BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 26, 2022, 11:06 am IST
Updated Jul 27, 2022, 8:58 am IST
Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy (DC file image)
 Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy (DC file image)

Hyderabad: Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Monday continued to remain non-committal on quitting the party as well as his Assembly seat even as the legislature party leader Bhatti Vikramarka reached out to him with a plea to calm down and stay put.

Bhatti went to Rajgopal Reddy’s residence and held discussions amidst rumours that a section of Congress leaders had complained to the party high command against Rajgopal’s outburst and pressed for initiating disciplinary action. Sources said the CLP leader had a word with the party in-charge Manickam Tagore on his truce attempts and the need to retain the Komatireddy brothers in Congress in the larger interest of the party.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting the CLP leader said Rajgopal Reddy had respect for Congress and the Central leadership. “We all know his family’s contribution to the party as well as Telangana movement. I tried to convince him on the need for strengthening the party and fight against TRS and BJP and am confident that he would remain a Congressman,” Bhatti said.

However, in his presence, the unhappy Congress MLA reiterated his claim that the BJP alone could take on the TRS. “I have been warning the Congress leadership of BJP’s upsurge and replacing Congress as the principal opposition in Telangana. The Central leadership has chosen to leave the party in the hands of outsiders ignoring strong and young leaders like him,” Rajgopal Reddy said.

Reacting to reports that he was in confusion, Rajgopal Reddy blamed it on the social media campaign engineered by the TRS. “I am not confused. I have clarity on what to do,” he said. On the question of resigning as MLA, he reiterated that he would abide by the decision of the Munugode people.

...
Tags: komatireddy brothers, bhatti vikramarka meets komatireddy rajagopal reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

While dealing with a PIL filed by Poladi Ramana, a research scholar at the university, who complained to the court that the authorities ignored his representations to protect the university land, a bench headed by the then Chief Justice, on 14 June 2022, had directed the state government to submit the status report of the police probe. — DC File Image

HC seeks status report of OU land grab case probe

Due to heavy rains, cotton crop was damaged around 25 lakh acres in 2020 and around 20 lakh acres in the 2021 season. In the Vanakalam (Kharif) season this year, farmers had sown cotton in around 43 lakh acres, but incessant rains damaged around 20 per cent crop. — Representational Image/DC

Cotton crop extensively damaged in TS

Saroornagar lake is connected to Kappala Cheru, Balapur Cheruvu and five other water bodies. Water from those lakes is collected here and during heavy rains, excess water from this lake is released to the Musi river by lifting the sluice gates. Whenever there are heavy rains, the colonies around the lake are submerged. — DC Image/S. Surenderreddy

Rain inundates colonies near Saroornagar lake

As on Monday, the IMD said the city would have generally cloudy sky and have light to moderate rains or thunder showers with intense spells at times are very likely to occur in the next 48 hours. Despite Monday’s prediction, the city experienced heavy rain on Tuesday. Rajendranagar recorded 41.5 mm rainfall. — AFP

Doppler radar fixed, weather uncertainty continues



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TMC plans action on Mahua amidst Kali remarks row

Members of BJP Mahila Morcha stage a protest demonstration in front of Bowbazar Police Station demanding immediate arrest of TMC MP Mahua Moitra for her remarks on Goddess Kali, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)

BJP picks WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for Vice-President poll

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. Dhankhar has been chosen as the BJP-led NDA's candidate for vice-presidential elections in 2022. (PTI Photo)

Presidential Polls: AAP throws its lot with Yashwant Sinha

Yashwant Sinha (PTI file photo)

India sams China, Pak over PoK project

India on Tuesday severely criticised the reported move by both China and Pakistan for third-party participation in some projects on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). (PTI Photo)

TRS MPs disrupt parliament for fifth day over inflation, GST

In the Lok Sabha, TRS members trooped into the well of the House soon after the proceedings commenced. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->