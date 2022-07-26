Rajagopal Reddy remains uncertain over shifting to BJP

Hyderabad: Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Monday continued to remain non-committal on quitting the party as well as his Assembly seat even as the legislature party leader Bhatti Vikramarka reached out to him with a plea to calm down and stay put.

Bhatti went to Rajgopal Reddy’s residence and held discussions amidst rumours that a section of Congress leaders had complained to the party high command against Rajgopal’s outburst and pressed for initiating disciplinary action. Sources said the CLP leader had a word with the party in-charge Manickam Tagore on his truce attempts and the need to retain the Komatireddy brothers in Congress in the larger interest of the party.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting the CLP leader said Rajgopal Reddy had respect for Congress and the Central leadership. “We all know his family’s contribution to the party as well as Telangana movement. I tried to convince him on the need for strengthening the party and fight against TRS and BJP and am confident that he would remain a Congressman,” Bhatti said.

However, in his presence, the unhappy Congress MLA reiterated his claim that the BJP alone could take on the TRS. “I have been warning the Congress leadership of BJP’s upsurge and replacing Congress as the principal opposition in Telangana. The Central leadership has chosen to leave the party in the hands of outsiders ignoring strong and young leaders like him,” Rajgopal Reddy said.

Reacting to reports that he was in confusion, Rajgopal Reddy blamed it on the social media campaign engineered by the TRS. “I am not confused. I have clarity on what to do,” he said. On the question of resigning as MLA, he reiterated that he would abide by the decision of the Munugode people.