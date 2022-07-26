BJP only alternative to TRS: Komatireddy

HYDERABAD: Stating that he had clarity on the current political scenario in Telangana, Munugode Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy said the BJP, which had been strengthening its base to defeat the TRS, was the only alternative to the ruling party in the state.

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met Rajgopal Reddy at his residence on Monday and discussed the future course of action. The CLP leader's meeting with Rajgopal Reddy attains significance in the wake of the latter’s remarks against Congress leaders.

Addressing the media after his meeting with Bhatti, Rajgopal Reddy said the CLP leader was his best friend for a few years. "A few months ago, I informed the Congress leaders that the BJP is strengthening its base to defeat the TRS and the BJP is the only alternative to the TRS in Telangana. The BJP won several seats in GHMC elections, and also Dubbak and Huzurabad bypolls," Rajgopal Reddy said.

The TRS concentrated on Gajwel, Sircilla and Siddipet districts and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao neglected Opposition party MLAs' constituencies. “We raised our voice in the Assembly seeking funds, but the government failed to allocate funds," the Munugode MLA alleged.

Blaming the TRS activists for trolling him on social media to create confusion, Rajgopal Reddy said he never made remarks to humiliate the Congress and its leaders.

Bhatti said Rajgopal Reddy's family belonged to the Congress. It was Congress that granted statehood to Telangana for further development, but the TRS came to power and ruined the state financially. "Rajgopal Reddy assured me to fight against the TRS and the BJP by strengthening the Congress. I will also discuss the issue with the high command," the CLP leader said.