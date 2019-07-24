News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

BJP eyes on MP after K'taka collapse: Challenging the stability of the Congress rule in Madhya Pradesh, BJP lawmaker Gopal Bhargava on Wednesday said Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s government won’t survive 24 hours if they got instructions from above.

Request for name change of West Bengal: A 12-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) parliamentary delegation on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request him to bring a Constitutional amendment bill to change the name of West Bengal to 'Bangla' in the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

Unsure about the future of Congress-JD(S) coalition : A day after the coalition government headed by him collapsed, outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy remained non-committal on the future of his party JD(S)' alliance with the Congress, saying both parties have not yet discussed it.

Imran asks India to talk just trade: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that India and his country can reduce poverty by trading with each other. He made the comments while in conversation with Nancy Lindborg, the President of the US Institute of Peace (USIP) in Washington during his three-day visit.

Rs 10,000 crore on table for defence acquisition: In his maiden Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to decide on acquisition of weapon systems worth around Rs 10,000 crore including choppers and electronic warfare systems. The first defence acquisition council meeting to be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to take place in August first week in the south block.

POCSO (Amendment) Bill passed by Rajya Sabha: The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The POCSO (Amendment) Bill will make punishment more stringent for committing sexual crimes against children including the death penalty.

No mob lynching case registered with Minority Commission: In a startling revelation Manjit Singh, Member of the National Commission for Minorities on Wednesday said that no case of mob lynching has been registered with the commission and assured that appropriate action will be initiated if any such case comes before it.

