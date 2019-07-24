World Neighbours 24 Jul 2019 Imran Khan asks Indi ...
World, Neighbours

Imran Khan asks India to set aside differences and focus on trade

ANI
Published Jul 24, 2019, 4:50 pm IST
Updated Jul 24, 2019, 4:51 pm IST
India has maintained that Pakistan first has to stop cross-border terrorism for talks to take place.
'Pakistan at the moment, most of all needs stability (and thus) a good relationship with our neighbours,' Khan said. (Photo: File)
 'Pakistan at the moment, most of all needs stability (and thus) a good relationship with our neighbours,' Khan said. (Photo: File)

Washington: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that India and his country can reduce poverty by trading with each other.

He made the comments while in conversation with Nancy Lindborg, the President of the US Institute of Peace (USIP) in Washington during his three-day visit.

 

"Pakistan at the moment, most of all needs stability (and thus) a good relationship with our neighbours," Khan said.

He further said that he has assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, " If India takes one step towards us, we will go two steps towards it. The biggest problem India and Pakistan face is poverty. The best way we can reduce poverty is if we start trading with each other."

India has maintained that Pakistan first has to stop cross-border terrorism for talks to take place. India has lost scores of personnel due to cross-border terrorism.

In February, about 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives after a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into their convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

India's intense diplomatic efforts bore fruit when the Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar was blacklisted as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council on May 1.

...
Tags: pakistan, imran khan, kashmir
Location: United States, Washington


Latest From World

British Prime Minister Theresa May. (Photo: AP)

Theresa May resigns as British PM, Boris Johnson takes over

One of the motorists passing by from there noticed the grenade and called police. (Photo: Representational)

Indian-origin puts toy grenade in Singapore to see reaction, fined

India's Deputy High Commissionerwas summoned by Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan's Director General for South Asia and SAARC over the alleged incidents. (Photo: Representational)

Pak summons India's Deputy High Commissioner over alleged ceasefire violations

His arrest came just two days after an ATC in Lahore granted interim bail to him and three of his aides until August 31 against surety bonds of PKR 50,000 each. (Photo: File)

Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's judicial custody extended



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US imposes record USD 5 bn fine, restrictions on Facebook in privacy probe

In a split decision by the FTC, two members said the penalty was insufficient. (Photo: File | AP)
 

Soldiers trained on mountain warfare by Kargil Battle School

Soldiers after completing a training in the Kargil Battle School. (Photo: ANI)
 

Chhatisgarh's Garbage cafe to provide free food in exchange of trash

AMC will open a first-of-its-kind 'Garbage Cafe' within a few days under which poor people and rag pickers will get free food in exchange for one kilogram of plastic, while breakfast will be provided if half a kilogram of plastic is brought to the cafe. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Priya Prakash Varrier's 'kissing' video trends on internet, but there's twist

Priya Prakash Varrier's kissing video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Meet Shaheen Parvez, the unconventional devotee of Lord Hanuman

Shaheen has an idol of the Hindu god at her home which she worships daily. (Photo: ANI)
 

In an environment friendly step, railways to electrify all broad gauge rail routes

'Railways have decided to electrify 100 per cent of its broad gauge rail routes in mission mode, as a green mode of transport,' Goyal said during Question Hour. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Kashmiri carried out Pulwama, Pakistan had no role to play: Imran Khan

Speaking on arrest of Mumbai attacks mastermind and Jamaat-ud Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed, Khan said it was in the interest of Pakistan that 'we do not allow any armed militant groups to operate' in our country. (Photo: AFP)

No lawyer willing to represent Musharraf, treason hearing deferred: Report

On May 2, Musharraf requested the court to delay proceedings until end of holy month of fasting. (Photo: AP | File)

'Felt humiliated when Osama bin Laden was killed by US,' says Pak PM

Khan, who is on a three-day official visit to the US, met President Donald Trump - the first face-to-face interaction between the two leaders - on Monday in the White House. (Photo: File)

'Peaceful neighbourhood' a priority of Pakistan's foreign policy: Imran tells Trump

Khan, who is on a three-day visit to the US, underlined in his talks with Trump that, ‘Pakistan would continue to pursue dialogue and diplomacy to resolve longstanding disputes, including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir,’ it said. (Photo: AFP)

Imran Khan meets Pakistani businessmen during US visit

Imran Khan meeting Pakistani businessmen in Washington. (Photo: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham