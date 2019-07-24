Nation Other News 24 Jul 2019 POCSO (Amendment) Bi ...
Nation, In Other News

POCSO (Amendment) Bill, 2019 gets passed by Upper House

ANI
Published Jul 24, 2019, 8:45 pm IST
Updated Jul 24, 2019, 8:45 pm IST
The POCSO (Amendment) Bill will make punishment more stringent for committing sexual crimes against children including the death penalty.
The amendments also provide for levy of fines and imprisonment to curb child pornography. (File)
 The amendments also provide for levy of fines and imprisonment to curb child pornography. (File)

New Delhi: The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The POCSO (Amendment) Bill will make punishment more stringent for committing sexual crimes against children including the death penalty.

 

The amendments also provide for levy of fines and imprisonment to curb child pornography.

During the debates on the Bill in the Upper House, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said that he was sexually molested in his childhood while he was travelling on a bus.

"As a 13-year-old, after tennis practice, I boarded a crowded bus in short pants and a T-shirt. I was sexually molested, it was reason enough for an unknown man to ejaculate at shorts of this boy," he said.

"I did not speak about it, till I brought it up once much later in my life with my parents. We need to use this forum to reach out to people. The more people talk about it, the more children will be saved. Let's work towards the prevention of this heinous crime," Brien said.

Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet had approved the Amendment in the POCSO Act 2012.

According to the Union Cabinet, the amendment is expected to discourage the trend of child sexual abuse by acting as a deterrent due to strong penal provisions incorporated in the Act.

"It intends to protect the interest of vulnerable children in times of distress and ensures their safety and dignity. The amendment is aimed to establish clarity regarding the aspects of child abuse and punishment thereof," it added.

The amendment in Section-2, Section-4, Section-5, Section-6, Section-9, Section-14, Section-15, Section-34, Section-42 and Section-45 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, is made to address the aspects of child sexual abuse in appropriate manner.

The government in its statement had said that the modification is made to address the need for stringent measures required to deter the rising trend of child sex abuse in the country on one hand and to address the menace of relatively new kind of crimes on the other hand.

...
Tags: pocso, crime against minor
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Manjeet Singh, Member of the National Commission for Minorities. (Photo: ANI)

No mob lynching case registered with us: Minority Commission member Manjeet Singh

Defence Minister with three service chiefs. (Photo: ANI)

Two Defence Industrial Corridors to be set up in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu

The decision of approving a buffer stock is to maintain demand-supply balance and to stabilise sugar prices, according to an official statement. (Photo: File)

Govt approves creation of buffer stock for 40 lakh metric tonnes of sugar for a year



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US imposes record USD 5 bn fine, restrictions on Facebook in privacy probe

In a split decision by the FTC, two members said the penalty was insufficient. (Photo: File | AP)
 

Soldiers trained on mountain warfare by Kargil Battle School

Soldiers after completing a training in the Kargil Battle School. (Photo: ANI)
 

Chhatisgarh's Garbage cafe to provide free food in exchange of trash

AMC will open a first-of-its-kind 'Garbage Cafe' within a few days under which poor people and rag pickers will get free food in exchange for one kilogram of plastic, while breakfast will be provided if half a kilogram of plastic is brought to the cafe. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Priya Prakash Varrier's 'kissing' video trends on internet, but there's twist

Priya Prakash Varrier's kissing video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Meet Shaheen Parvez, the unconventional devotee of Lord Hanuman

Shaheen has an idol of the Hindu god at her home which she worships daily. (Photo: ANI)
 

In an environment friendly step, railways to electrify all broad gauge rail routes

'Railways have decided to electrify 100 per cent of its broad gauge rail routes in mission mode, as a green mode of transport,' Goyal said during Question Hour. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Liquor sale in Bengaluru to resume at 6 pm today

'Today and tomorrow we are imposing Section 144 across the city. All pubs, wine shops will be closed till 25th July. If anyone is found violating these rules, they will be punished,' the Bengaluru top cop had said. (Representational Image)

Pakistan can play with religious sentiments of Sikhs, warns expert

He also said, Pakistan has nothing to do with the welfare of any minority community and its diabolic gestures will be exposed in coming times. (Photo: ANI)

Defence expenditure is increasing every year in absolute terms: Shripad Naik

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik. (Photo: Twitter)

Govt approves creation of buffer stock for 40 lakh metric tonnes of sugar for a year

The decision of approving a buffer stock is to maintain demand-supply balance and to stabilise sugar prices, according to an official statement. (Photo: File)

Indian Air Force deployes helicopters to rescue people from flooded Bihar

The disaster management department has also set up 199 relief camps in areas where the situation is grim. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham