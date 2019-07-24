Nation Politics 24 Jul 2019 One order from top a ...
One order from top and you’re gone: BJP leader to Kamal Nath after K'taka

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Jul 24, 2019, 1:56 pm IST
Updated Jul 24, 2019, 5:00 pm IST
In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress-led coalition currently has 121 seats out of a total 230 seats.
Bhargava said that the situation of Madhya Pradesh government was much worse than that of Karnataka. (Photo: ANI)
Bhopal: Challenging the stability of the Congress rule in Madhya Pradesh, BJP lawmaker Gopal Bhargava on Wednesday said Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s government won’t survive 24 hours if they got instructions from above.

"Hamare oopar wale Number 1 ya number 2 ka aadesh hua to 24 ghante bhi aapki sarkar nahi chalegi (If there is an order from our No 1 or No 2, then your government would not survive even 24 hours," Gopal Bhargava, the leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh assembly, said -- a day after the Congress's coalition government was toppled in Karnataka, clearing the deck for BJP.

 

Responding to the threat, Kamal Nath said: "Your top No. 1 and No. 2 are sensible, that is why they are not giving such orders. You are free to bring in a no-confidence motion."

After a least five attempts by the Opposition BJP to topple the 14-month Congress-JD(S) government, the coalition finally collapsed on Tuesday. BJP defeated the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy by six votes.

Bhargava later told ANI that the situation of Madhya Pradesh government was much worse than that of Karnataka.

"It is a coalition based not on any ideological compatibility or principles, but on greed. The day their demands are not met, the coalition will fall. I believe that the situation in Madhya Pradesh is much worse than that of Karnataka," Gopal Bhargava said. "It is a big surprise that the government has managed to stay in power for seven months," he added.

Maintaining that the Bhartiya Janata Party had no role in toppling the government of Karnataka, Bhargava said, "Every day, we hear news of MLAs in many states joining us. BJP has become so attractive that people are being drawn towards it, what can we do if a similar thing happens in Madhya Pradesh?"

Upon being asked whether the BJP government was ready to stake their claim, he said, "We will follow the direction of our party's high command. We are not desperate to form the government."

In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress-led coalition currently has 121 seats out of a total 230 seats with support from Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party and four Independent candidates. The halfway mark is 115.

