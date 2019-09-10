 LIVE !  :  Bookmark the page, watch it live here with key updates at 10:30pm IST- iPhone 11 Launch LIVE: Watch the unveiling of the new iPhone series
 
News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

ANI
Published Sep 10, 2019, 9:19 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2019, 9:19 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

India hits back: In a fittng reply to Pakistan's attempt to rally UNHRC support against India's action on Jammu and Kashmir, MEA Secretary Vijay Thakur Singh said, "My Government is taking affirmative action by adopting progressive policies to promote socio-economic equality and justice."

 

Read |  'Fabricated narrative from epicentre of terrorism': India on Pak's J&K rhetoric

Pakistan foreign minister stutters: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday referred to Jammu and Kashmir as an "Indian state" following his speech at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session in Geneva.

Read |  Watch: Pak Foreign Minister Qureshi refers to J&K as an ‘Indian State’

Pakistan to find it hard to convince UNHRC of its claims: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi landed in Geneva on Tuesday to front his country’s deplorable campaign against India’s move of abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and impose certain communication restrictions in the state at the ongoing session of the UN Human Rights Council. Pakistan wants the UN body to either agree to an “urgent debate” or pass a resolution on the human rights situation in Kashmir that mirrors its perception and agenda.

Read |  ‘Not so easy’ for Pak to find rally support for Kashmir appeal at Geneva

UK Parliament suspended: The simmering showdown between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Britain's Parliament over Brexit came to a head as lawmakers delivered three defeats to the government's plans for leaving the European Union, before being sent home early Tuesday for a contentious five-week suspension of the legislature.

Read |  Boris Johnson suspends UK Parliament after latest Brexit defeat

Pakistan leader seeks asylum in India: Pakistan's record of using unfair means of treatment against the minority communities was exposed once again after a former legislator of Prime Minister Imran Khan's party sought political asylum in India in one of the latest reports of atrocities across the Muslim-majority country.

Read |  Imran Khan's ex-colleague lands in India with family, wants asylum

Indian military to boost: As India is facing security threats, the government has firmed up a plan to spend USD 130 billion to improve combat capability of the armed forces in the next five to seven years.

Read |  Govt to spend USD 130 bn for military modernisation over next 5 yrs: report

Jagan vs Naidu: Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu has launched a campaign to protect his party’s cadres against what he has alleged ruling YSR Congress’ reign of terror.

Read |  Jagan is terrorising my cadres, says Naidu; sets up centre for 'victims'

Sexual allegations on Chinmayanand: The 23-year-old Uttar Pradesh law student, who has accused BJP leader and former Union minister Chinmayanand of rape, went into hiding because she feared for her and her family’s life

Read |  Why is Chinmayanand still out, asks UP student after rape charge

India calls UN for reforms in peacekeeping: India has told the UN Security Council that peacekeeping currently is in a "no-man's land" and called for next generation of reforms in peacekeeping based on incentivisation, innovation and institutionalisation.

Read |  UN peacekeeping in 'no-man's land': India, calls for reforms

ISRO on communication with Lander Vikram: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday said all possible efforts are being made to establish communication with Lander Vikram.

Read |  Efforts being made to establish communication with Lander Vikram: ISRO

India-Nepal close ties: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli on Tuesday jointly inaugurated the India-Nepal petroleum pipeline, the first ever cross-border pipeline inSouth Asia that seeks to enhance the energy security of the region and substantially cut down on transit costs.

Read |  India, Nepal jointly inaugurate first cross-border pipeline in South Asia

US-Taliban talks dead?: The Taliban on Tuesday vowed to continue fighting against US forces in Afghanistan after President Donald Trump said talks with insurgents were "dead", saying Washington would regret abandoning negotiations.

Read |  Taliban vows to fight on after Trump says talks are 'dead'

Smriti Irani takes a dig at Mamata Banerjee on NRC: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her opposition to the NRC, saying that the BJP-led government at the Centre is committed to protecting the rights of each and every citizen of the country.

Read |  ‘No Indian will be left out,’ assures Smriti Irani after NRC

Article by KCR's PRO sparks row: An article on the appointment of governors written by the Chief Public Relations Officer of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekara Rao in an English daily was sharply reacted by the BJP Telangana unit.  

Read: KCR officer's article on Governors sparks row

Jharkhand mob lynching: Nearly four months after a Jharkhand man was lynched, the police dropped the murder charge against the 11 accused. The police said they were unable to charge the accused under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code because the postmortem report cited cardiac arrest as the reason for the death of 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari.

Read: Autopsy says cardiac arrest, cops drop murder charge on Jharkhand lynchers

N Korea fired two unidentified projectiles: North Korea on Tuesday fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea, in the latest such launch in the last few months, according to the South Korean military.

Read: After offering to resume talks with US, N Korea fires unidentified projectiles

Russia's meddling in 2016 US election: In a stunning revelation, an informant from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) who was extracted from Russia in 2017 had confirmed that President Vladimir Putin had "personally ordered and orchestrated" Moscow's meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Read: Putin 'personally' ordered meddling in 2016 US election: CIA informant

Cheating at Goldman Sachs: A senior executive of global investment firm Goldman Sachs was arrested in Bengaluru on Tuesday for allegedly swindling the firm of Rs 38 crore to overcome financial losses while playing an online game recently, the police said.

Read |  Rs 38 cr swindled by Bengaluru Goldman Sachs official to pay off poker debt

