Jagan is terrorising my cadres, says Naidu; sets up centre for 'victims'

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 10, 2019, 1:21 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2019, 1:27 pm IST
According to party workers, TDP chief gave 'Chalo Palnadu' call to leaders and cadres, and asked to take out rally on Wednesday.
Naidu is also expected to address a public meeting in Atmakur to highlight the highhandedness of the ruling YSRC. (Photo: File)
 Naidu is also expected to address a public meeting in Atmakur to highlight the highhandedness of the ruling YSRC. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu has launched a campaign to protect his party’s cadres against what he has alleged ruling YSR Congress’ reign of terror. Last week, Naidu established a “rehabilitation centre” at the party headquarter in Guntur for the victims of the alleged attacks by YSRCP activists across the state.

According to the Hindustan Times report, a large number of TDP workers alleged that they had to flee their villages due to attacks by YSRC’s activists. The TDP has been arranging food and shelters of the “victims” at their office for the last four days.

 

According to party workers, the TDP chief gave a “Chalo Palnadu” call to the leaders and cadres, and asked to take out rally on Wednesday.  The party would arrange special buses for the victims to go back to their native place.

Naidu is also expected to address a public meeting in Atmakur to highlight the highhandedness of the ruling YSRC. The former chief minister also assured victims that they would be given legal assistance. A meeting of the TDP’s legal cell would be held in Guntur on Tuesday to discuss the measures to fight a legal battle on behalf of the victims.

Reacting to Naidu’s call to his workers, Andhra Pradesh home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha told reporters on Monday the government would not allow any attempt by the TDP leaders to disturb peace and tranquillity in the state. She said chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had given clear instructions to the police to maintain law and order in the state.

