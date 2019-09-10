Nation Current Affairs 10 Sep 2019 Govt to spend USD 13 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt to spend USD 130 bn for military modernisation over next 5 yrs: report

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 10, 2019, 12:12 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2019, 12:15 pm IST
The forces have been pushing for allocation of funds so that they are well prepared to deal with possibility of 'two-front' war.
Sources said the government's immediate priority is to fast-track infantry modernisation, including procuring 2,600 infantry combat vehicles and 1,700 future ready combat vehicles for the Indian Army. (Photo: PTI)
 Sources said the government's immediate priority is to fast-track infantry modernisation, including procuring 2,600 infantry combat vehicles and 1,700 future ready combat vehicles for the Indian Army. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: As India is facing security threats, the government has firmed up a plan to spend USD 130 billion to improve combat capability of the armed forces in the next five to seven years, reported News18.

According to official sources, the government has decided on a broad plan to speed up modernisation of the Army, Navy and the Air Force under which a range of critical weapons, missiles, fighter jets and submarines will be procured in the coming years.

 

Sources said the government's immediate priority is to fast-track infantry modernisation, including procuring 2,600 infantry combat vehicles and 1,700 future ready combat vehicles for the Indian Army.

Another key priority is to procure 110 multirole fighter aircraft for the Indian Air Force.

To bolster its operational capability, the Navy has already finalised a plan to have 200 ships, 500 aircraft and 24 attack submarines in the next 3-4 years. At present, the Navy has around 132 ships, 220 aircraft and 15 submarines.

The forces have been pushing for adequate allocation of funds so that they are well prepared to deal with the possibility of a "two-front" war on both northern and western borders.

...
Tags: indian army, indian navy, indian air force
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

D K Shivakumar is currently in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till September 13 in connection with an alleged money laundering case and his bail application also will be heard on the same day. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi court refuses to increase meeting time of kin, lawyers to Shivakumar

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his 21-day-old daughter following a fight with his wife in Dwarka's Bindapur area, police said on Monday. (Representational Image)

Delhi man kills infant daughter after fight with wife: Police

Police recovered and seized the computers, other accessories and incriminating materials which were used for drafting and publishing of the posters. (Photo: Representational)

J&K: 8 LeT terrorist associates held for publishing, circulating threatening posters

Commercial Tax (Excise) and Industry Minister Kawasi Lakhma had reportedly made the remark during Teachers' Day celebration on September 5 in a government school in Sukma district headquarter of the state. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'Hold collar of collector': C'garh minister to students on 'how to become big leader'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Karnataka: Hindu, Muslims celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, Muharram under one roof

'We want to send the message of communal harmony, which is very important at this point in time,' a local, Mohammed Sham said. (Photo: PTI)
 

Mi Band 4 India launch date finally revealed

The Mi Band 4 is teh first Mi Band to come with a coloured 0.95-inch AMOLED screen.
 

iPhone 11 to come with amazing breakthrough feature

Where R1 trumps the M-series coprocessor is that it makes use a lot more sensors than the motion coprocessor to produce even more accurate information of where the device is.
 

Now, pick up e-commerce deliveries from railway stations!

Dedicated delivery kiosks will be set up at CSMT, Thane, Dadar and Kalyan as part of the tie-up. (Photo: Indian Railways)
 

Tamil Nadu temple holds special prayers to establish link with Vikram lander

Vikram while on its descent to soft land on the lunar’s south polar region apparently lost control and crash landed on the lunar surface snapping communication links. On September 8, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said it has found its moon lander Vikram on the lunar surface. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Top-spec Kia Seltos GTX+ diesel-AT, petrol-DCT to be introduced at Rs 16.99 lakh

Buyers eyeing a diesel-powered Seltos in GT Line trim can only pick the GTX+ Diesel-AT.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi court refuses to increase meeting time of kin, lawyers to Shivakumar

D K Shivakumar is currently in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till September 13 in connection with an alleged money laundering case and his bail application also will be heard on the same day. (Photo: ANI)

J&K: 8 LeT terrorist associates held for publishing, circulating threatening posters

Police recovered and seized the computers, other accessories and incriminating materials which were used for drafting and publishing of the posters. (Photo: Representational)

'Hold collar of collector': C'garh minister to students on 'how to become big leader'

Commercial Tax (Excise) and Industry Minister Kawasi Lakhma had reportedly made the remark during Teachers' Day celebration on September 5 in a government school in Sukma district headquarter of the state. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Efforts being made to establish communication with Lander Vikram: ISRO

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday said all possible efforts are being made to establish communication with Lander Vikram. (Photo: File)

‘Precious treasure’: PM Modi says in farewell message to ex-top aide Nripendra Misra

The farewell function was attended by Union ministers and senior government officials. (Photo: PIB | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham