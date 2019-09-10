Nation Current Affairs 10 Sep 2019 Why is Chinmayanand ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Why is Chinmayanand still out, asks UP student after rape charge

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 10, 2019, 3:44 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2019, 3:48 pm IST
On Monday, woman appeared before media and alleged that Chinmayanand 'raped her and exploited her physically for a yr'.
The former Union minister, however, refuted the allegations and called it a ‘conspiracy’ to blackmail him. (Photo: File)
 The former Union minister, however, refuted the allegations and called it a ‘conspiracy’ to blackmail him. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The 23-year-old Uttar Pradesh law student, who has accused BJP leader and former Union minister Chinmayanand of rape, went into hiding because she feared for her and her family’s life, reported NDTV.

On Monday, she appeared before the media and alleged that Chinmayanand “raped her and even exploited her physically for one year”.

 

"On Sunday, the special investigative team (SIT) quizzed me for nearly 11 hours. I have told them about the rape. Even after I told them everything, they haven't arrested Chinmayanand yet," she added, with her face covered with a black scarf to protect her identity.

The woman, 23, is a student at a law college that is managed by a board headed by Chinmayanand, a three-time Member of Parliament.

On September 5, she filed a 12-page complaint with the Lodhi Road Police Station in Delhi as she had “lost faith in Uttar Pradesh police” since they denied registering her complaint.

The woman went missing on August 24, a day after she posted a video online in which she insinuated the leader of had harassed and threatened. In the video, she sought help from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The woman’s father filed a complaint with the UP police after she went missing. Although she did not name the BJP leader in the initial video, the woman’s father named Chinamayanand in his complaint.

On August 30, she was traced to Rajasthan and was produced before the Supreme Court. In court, she informed judges that she went into hiding to protect herself. The apex court ordered the Special Investigation Team to enquire into her allegations.

The former Union minister, however, refuted the allegations and called it a ‘conspiracy’ to blackmail him.

His lawyer has denied claims the leader was trying to avoid police. "Swami is not running away from the case. He is currently engaged in spiritual activities. He will definitely appear before the Delhi Police whenever required," news agency ANI quoted advocate Om Singh as saying on September 2.

...
Tags: chinmayanand, rape, supreme court, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi


