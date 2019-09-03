News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Hurricane Dorian: Hurricane Dorian which hit archipelago on Sunday has claimed five lives and rendered many homeless, informed Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis.

Read: 5 killed as Hurricane Dorian lash Bahamas, confirms Prime Minister

Hong Kong's Carrie Lam's reveals about rumours of resignation: Hong Kong's embattled leader, Carrie Lam, on Tuesday said she had not tendered resignation to Beijing, nor even "contemplated to discuss a resignation" with her mainland superiors.

Read: 'Not quitting': Hong Kong's Carrie Lam after audio leak

Chandrayaan-2's landers step closer to moon: The four-second long maneuver was performed using the onboard propulsion system at 8:50 am (IST), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a statement.

Read: Chandrayaan-2 successfully performs first de-orbiting maneuver: ISRO

Arrest of Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi's son: Amit Jogi, the son of the former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, was arrested from his residence in Bilaspur over allegations of cheating, police said on Tuesday.

Read: Bhupesh Bagel lost his mental balance: Ex-C'garh CM after Amit Jogi's arrest

Former Pakistan envoy's goof-up: In an embarrassing goof-up former Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit on Monday retweeted a photo of an adult filmstar while passing it off as a Kashmiri man who lost his vision due to pellet injury.

Read: Ex-Pak envoy mistakes photo of adult filmstar as Kashmiri protestor who lost vision

Scuba diving vessel incident: Divers have found a total of 25 bodies on Monday after a pre-dawn fire sank a scuba diving vessel off a Southern California island, leaving nine people unaccounted for as the search continued, media reported.

Read: 25 dead after boat sinks in flames off California coast: report

Karnataka BJP MLA's protest: BJP MLA Somashekhar Reddy on Tuesday staged a sit-in outside his residence in Ballari district to protest against the overflowing sewage water in his area due to stagnation.

Read: BJP MLA stages sit-in against overflowing sewage water in K'taka

Harry Potter banned in school: In a surprising move, a Catholic school in Nashville, Tennessee, banned the ''Harry Potter'' series, claiming the risk of "conjuring evil spirits.

Read: US school bans 'Harry Potter' series, stating risk of 'conjuring evil spirits'

New addition to Indian Air Force: In a major boost to the Indian Air Force's combat capabilities, eight US-made Apache AH-64E attack helicopters were inducted into the IAF on Monday. Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa was the chief guest during the induction ceremony, which took place at the Pathankot Air Force station.

Read: 8 Apache AH-64E attack helicopters inducted in Indian Air Force

ONGC fire accident: At least four people, including three CISF personnel, were killed and three others injured when a major fire broke out in a processing plant of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, an official said.

Read: 4 dead, 3 injured after fire breaks out at ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai

Imran Khan makes promise to Sikh pilgrims: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that his government would issue multiple and on-arrival visas to Sikh pilgrims coming from India and abroad, reported IANS.

Read: ‘Will give you visas at airport’: Imran Khan’s promise to Sikh pilgrims

Draft bill for doctors: According to a draft bill prepared by the Health Ministry, anyone who attacks a doctor at a hospital may be jailed for up to 10 years or fined Rs 10 lakh. This draft bill has been prepared to deal with rising cases of assault on doctors while they are at work.

Read: Draft bill proposes 10 years jail, fine upto Rs 10 lakh for assaulting doctors

Kashmir update: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday assured Jammu and Kashmir delegation that the communication restrictions in the Valley will be lifted in 15 days, reported News18. Shah also met village heads and announced Rs 2 lakh insurance for all panchs and sarpanchs.

Read: Communication lockdown to be lifted in 15 days: Shah to J&K delegation

Chidambaram mocks govt: Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who is currently in CBI's custody, took a jibe at the government on Tuesday over the growth rate of 5 per cent in April to June quarter.

Read: '5 per cent': Chidambaram mocks govt when asked about CBI custody

Anna Hazare slams BJP: Social activist Anna Hazare has warned the Bharatiya Janata Party that recruiting ‘tainted’ leaders would hamper the party’s reputation. Hazare told Loksatta: “BJP should not recruit such people. If BJP continues recruiting tainted people, then it will not be long before the party is defamed.”

Read: ‘Tainted leaders will harm you,’ Anna Hazare slams BJP for random recruitment

New rules in place: Barely two days after the implementation of the Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2019 there has been a giant wave of traffic violation fines that have been issued to hundreds. One astonishing case came from Gurgaon where a two-wheeler user was handed a challan for Rs 23,000 over multiple traffic rule violations.

Read: Gurgaon: Bike rider issued challan of Rs 23,000 for 5 traffic violations

Differing opinions: While Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is on his quest to raise the Kashmir issue on global platforms, people in his country seem to have a different opinion on the matter. Here’s a video that has been going viral for a while now showing a young Pakistani boy in which he opines that Islamabad should first focus on its economy and then focus on issues on matters such as Kashmir.

Read: Watch: Pak boy's prescription for Imran Khan to fix economy instead of Kashmir

UP govt under fire: The UP government, facing flak for an FIR against a journalist who broke the story of salt and roti being served as mid-day meal, has sought a fresh report from the Distrist Magistrate in the case.

Read: UP govt seeks fresh report on salt-roti incident after facing flak for booking scribe

SIT to probe Chinmayanand: Following a Supreme Court order, the Uttar Pradesh police, on Tuesday, formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe charges levelled by a law student from Shahjahanpur against former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand.

Read: Chinmayanand case: SIT formed by UP police to probe allegations by law student

BJP dismissed Dr Singh's views: After former prime minister Manmohan Singh criticised the government for “all-round mismanagement” of the economy, the centre on Tuesday dismissed the comments saying it does not subscribe to his analysis as India has now become the world’s fifth-largest economy from 11th during his time.

Read: Government doesn't agree with Dr Singh's analysis of economy: Javadekar