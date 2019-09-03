Nation Politics 03 Sep 2019 BJP MLA stages sit-i ...
BJP MLA stages sit-in against overflowing sewage water in K'taka

ANI
Published Sep 3, 2019, 1:18 pm IST
Updated Sep 3, 2019, 1:18 pm IST
Reddy, who is also an MLA from Ballari, accused the municipal corporation officials of the negligence of the stagnation in the sewage.
BJP MLA Somashekhar Reddy on Tuesday staged a sit-in outside his residence in Ballari district to protest against the overflowing sewage water in his area due to stagnation. (Photo: ANI)
 BJP MLA Somashekhar Reddy on Tuesday staged a sit-in outside his residence in Ballari district to protest against the overflowing sewage water in his area due to stagnation. (Photo: ANI)

Ballari: BJP MLA Somashekhar Reddy on Tuesday staged a sit-in outside his residence in Ballari district to protest against the overflowing sewage water in his area due to stagnation.

Reddy, who is also an MLA from Ballari, accused the municipal corporation officials of the negligence of the stagnation in the sewage.

 

The MLA was seen sitting along with another person on a concrete seat in the middle of the overflowing sewage water. Ankle-deep sewage water was seen pooled outside his house.

"I won't leave this place until the sewerage system is upgraded and improved. I will not even eat food," Reddy said.

