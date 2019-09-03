‘Will give you visas at airport’: Imran Khan’s promise to Sikh pilgrims

Khan said, “I assure that you will be issued multiple visas... This is our responsibility. We will facilitate you rather will give you visas at airport.' (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that his government would issue multiple and on-arrival visas to Sikh pilgrims coming from India and abroad, reported IANS. He also said that Pakistan would provide them maximum possible facilities during their visit to the holy sites.

Addressing the International Sikh Convention, Khan said, “I assure that you will be issued multiple visas... This is our responsibility. We will facilitate you rather will give you visas at airport.”

“(We) will give you multiple visa to facilitate your journey,” he added.

The convention was attended by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, federal and provincial cabinet members, and Sikh pilgrims from the UK, the US, Canada, Europe and other countries.

Khan said that after coming into power, his government realised the difficulties faced by foreigners to get Pakistani visas intending to visit the country for pilgrimage or tourism.

Indian Sikh pilgrims along with thousand others from across the world will visit the gurdwara in Kartarpur Sahib in November.